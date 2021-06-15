Who is Pedro Pascal's wife or is he gay? Full bio and untold facts
Who is Pedro Pascal's wife, or is he gay? Born Jose Pedro Balmaceda Pascal, he is a Chilean-American actor. His fame has made his fans want to know more about his personal life, especially whether he has a wife and kids. This article has his full bio and untold facts.
Is Pedro Pascal single? If not, then who is Pedro Pascal's wife? Many ask about his wife because it is believed that behind every successful man, there is a strong woman. He rose to fame for portraying Oberyn Martell in the fantasy drama TV series Game of Thrones in 2011 and Javier Pena in the Netflix Original biographic crime series Narcos in 2015.
Pedro Pascal profiles
- Full name: Jose Pedro Balmaceda Pascal
- Date of birth: April 2, 1975
- Age: 45 years (as of 2021)
- Birthplace: Santiago, Chile, South America
- Profession: Actor
- Nationality: American-Chilean
- Hometown: Santiago
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- School: Bradford School, Chile
- College/University: Orange County School of the Arts, California and Tisch School of the Arts, New York
- Pedro Pascal's girlfriend: Lena Headey and Maria Dizzia
- Pedro Pascal's sexuality: Straight
- Residence: New York City, United States
- Religion: Christianity
- Languages: Spanish, English
- Star Sign: Aries
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Chilean-American
- Complexion: White
- Trademarks: Short, Ragged beard, Mustaches
- Height: 5 feet 11 inches
- Eye colour: Black
- Hair colour: Black
- Body type: Athletic
- Father: José Balmaceda Riera
- Mother: Verónica Pascal
- Siblings: Nicholas, Javiera, Lux
Pedro Pascal's early life
How old is Pedro Pascal? He was born on April 2, 1975. That makes him 45 years as of 2021. He was born and brought up in a business family from Santiago, Chile, South America. He is known to hold American and Chilean nationality. He currently lives in New York, where he has been for the past 20 years.
Family
He was born to a father, Jose Balmaceda, a fertility doctor by profession, and a mother, Veronica Pascal Ureta, a child psychologist. He has three siblings, an older sister Javiera, a younger brother Nicholas, and a younger sister Lux Pascal. His family was granted political asylum in Denmark nine months after his birth.
Education
He attended early schooling at Bradford School in Chile. He performed well to qualify to join the Orange County School of the Arts, California and Tisch School of the Arts, New York. While at Tisch, he completed his acting course. He graduated in 1997.
Pedro Pascal and Lena Headey's relationship
Is Pedro Pascal married? This is the question many people keep asking. He is often seen with Lena Headey. The truth of the matter is, they both share a friendly relationship. Pedro Pascal's dating history has been linked to dating actresses and his co-stars, Lena Headey and Maria Dizzia. Therefore, gay rumours about Pedro Pascal cannot be substantiated.
Acting career
His acting career began in the late '90s. He started by appearing on the small screen on many TV shows, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Good Wife, Homeland, The Mentalist, and Law & Order.
In June 2013, he was cast as the sly and dashing Prince Oberyn Martell, a.k.a The Red Viper, in the fourth season of HBO's Game of Thrones. He remained on the show for seven episodes and hoped that his fans would never forget his character as a lover and a fighter who ushered in something new to King's Landing.
In 2019, he landed the title role in Disney+ The Mandalorian. It is the first live-action Star Wars TV series. For this role, he was nominated for the Critic's Choice Super Award for Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series in 2021. Below are his films and television roles.
Films
- 2005: Hermanas as Steve
- 2008: I am That Girl as Noah
- 2011: The Adjustments Bureau as Maitre D' Paul De Santo
- 2011: Sweet Little Lies as Paulino
- 2015: Bloodsucking Bastards as Max
- 2015: Sweets as Twin Peter
- 2016: The Great Wall as Pero Tovar
- 2017: Kingsman: The Golden Circle as Jack Daniels
- 2018: Prospect as Ezra
- 2018: The Equalizer 2 as Dave York
- 2018: If Beale Street Could Talk as Pietro Alvarez
- 2019: Triple Frontier as Francisco Morales
- 2020: Wonder Woman 1984 as Maxwell Lord
- 2020: We Can Be Heroes as Marcus Moreno
- 2021: The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
TV series
- 1999: Undressed as Greg
- 2000: Touched by an Angel as Ricky
- 2001: NYPD Blue as Shane 'Dio' Morrissey
- 2006: Without a Trace as Kyle Wilson
- 2008: Law & Order as Tito Cabassa
- 2009: The Good Wife as Nathan Landry
- 2010: Nurse Jackie as Steve
- 2011: Wonder Woman as Ed Indelicato
- 2012: Body of Proof as Zack Goffman
- 2013: Graceland as Juan Badillo
- 2014: Game of Thrones as Oberyn Martell
- 2015: Narcos as Javier Pena
- 2019: The Mandalorian as Din Djarin
- 2020: Home Movie: The Prince Bridge
Pedro Pascal's net worth
He earns the majority of his income from his thriving acting career. He is paid a handsome salary for his works as an actor, where he features in either lead roles or guest appearances. Besides acting, he also does film directing, and that adds up to his vast wealth. He is guesstimated to be worth $10 million.
Frequently asked questions
Below are the frequently asked questions about Pedro Pascal. The questions revolve around his family life, career, and more.
What is Pedro Pascal doing now?
Pascal stars in Disney+'s hugely popular and acclaimed series The Mandalorian, which has recently received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Drama Series. He will continue on the Star Wars series, where he is used sparingly because of the nature of his character.
Does Pedro Pascal have a son?
Pedro is single and yet to be married. This actor does not have any children from his relationship. But he has played the role of a father in movies, so people confused that he has children.
Are you still wondering who Pedro Pascal's wife is? The above article has all the answers and even more concerning his career, age, and net worth. Despite having a private relationship life, he has opened doors to the public concerning his acting career life that he does to his best.
