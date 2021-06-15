Who is Pedro Pascal's wife, or is he gay? Born Jose Pedro Balmaceda Pascal, he is a Chilean-American actor. His fame has made his fans want to know more about his personal life, especially whether he has a wife and kids. This article has his full bio and untold facts.

Pedro Pascal looking sharp in a designer suit. Photo: @Balmaceda

Source: Instagram

Is Pedro Pascal single? If not, then who is Pedro Pascal's wife? Many ask about his wife because it is believed that behind every successful man, there is a strong woman. He rose to fame for portraying Oberyn Martell in the fantasy drama TV series Game of Thrones in 2011 and Javier Pena in the Netflix Original biographic crime series Narcos in 2015.

Pedro Pascal profiles

Full name: Jose Pedro Balmaceda Pascal

Jose Pedro Balmaceda Pascal Date of birth: April 2, 1975

April 2, 1975 Age: 45 years (as of 2021)

45 years (as of 2021) Birthplace: Santiago, Chile, South America

Santiago, Chile, South America Profession: Actor

Actor Nationality: American-Chilean

American-Chilean Hometown: Santiago

Santiago Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo School: Bradford School, Chile

Bradford School, Chile College/University: Orange County School of the Arts, California and Tisch School of the Arts, New York

Orange County School of the Arts, California and Tisch School of the Arts, New York Pedro Pascal's girlfriend: Lena Headey and Maria Dizzia

Lena Headey and Maria Dizzia Pedro Pascal's sexuality: Straight

Straight Residence: New York City, United States

New York City, United States Religion: Christianity

Christianity Languages: Spanish, English

Spanish, English Star Sign: Aries

Aries Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Chilean-American

Chilean-American Complexion: White

White Trademarks: Short, Ragged beard, Mustaches

Short, Ragged beard, Mustaches Height: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Body type: Athletic

Athletic Father: José Balmaceda Riera

José Balmaceda Riera Mother: Verónica Pascal

Verónica Pascal Siblings: Nicholas, Javiera, Lux

Pedro Pascal's early life

Pedro Pascal was born in Chile. Photo: @Balmaceda

Source: Instagram

How old is Pedro Pascal? He was born on April 2, 1975. That makes him 45 years as of 2021. He was born and brought up in a business family from Santiago, Chile, South America. He is known to hold American and Chilean nationality. He currently lives in New York, where he has been for the past 20 years.

Family

He was born to a father, Jose Balmaceda, a fertility doctor by profession, and a mother, Veronica Pascal Ureta, a child psychologist. He has three siblings, an older sister Javiera, a younger brother Nicholas, and a younger sister Lux Pascal. His family was granted political asylum in Denmark nine months after his birth.

Education

He attended early schooling at Bradford School in Chile. He performed well to qualify to join the Orange County School of the Arts, California and Tisch School of the Arts, New York. While at Tisch, he completed his acting course. He graduated in 1997.

Pedro Pascal and Lena Headey's relationship

Is Pedro Pascal married? This is the question many people keep asking. He is often seen with Lena Headey. The truth of the matter is, they both share a friendly relationship. Pedro Pascal's dating history has been linked to dating actresses and his co-stars, Lena Headey and Maria Dizzia. Therefore, gay rumours about Pedro Pascal cannot be substantiated.

Acting career

Pedro Pascal is a great actor. Photo: @Balmaceda

Source: Instagram

His acting career began in the late '90s. He started by appearing on the small screen on many TV shows, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Good Wife, Homeland, The Mentalist, and Law & Order.

In June 2013, he was cast as the sly and dashing Prince Oberyn Martell, a.k.a The Red Viper, in the fourth season of HBO's Game of Thrones. He remained on the show for seven episodes and hoped that his fans would never forget his character as a lover and a fighter who ushered in something new to King's Landing.

In 2019, he landed the title role in Disney+ The Mandalorian. It is the first live-action Star Wars TV series. For this role, he was nominated for the Critic's Choice Super Award for Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series in 2021. Below are his films and television roles.

Films

2005: Hermanas as Steve

as Steve 2008: I am That Girl as Noah

as Noah 2011: The Adjustments Bureau as Maitre D' Paul De Santo

as Maitre D' Paul De Santo 2011: Sweet Little Lies as Paulino

as Paulino 2015: Bloodsucking Bastards as Max

as Max 2015: Sweets as Twin Peter

as Twin Peter 2016: The Great Wall as Pero Tovar

as Pero Tovar 2017: Kingsman: The Golden Circle as Jack Daniels

as Jack Daniels 2018: Prospect as Ezra

as Ezra 2018: The Equalizer 2 as Dave York

as Dave York 2018: If Beale Street Could Talk as Pietro Alvarez

as Pietro Alvarez 2019: Triple Frontier as Francisco Morales

as Francisco Morales 2020: Wonder Woman 1984 as Maxwell Lord

as Maxwell Lord 2020: We Can Be Heroes as Marcus Moreno

as Marcus Moreno 2021: The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

TV series

1999: Undressed as Greg

as Greg 2000: Touched by an Angel as Ricky

as Ricky 2001: NYPD Blue as Shane 'Dio' Morrissey

as Shane 'Dio' Morrissey 2006: Without a Trace as Kyle Wilson

as Kyle Wilson 2008: Law & Order as Tito Cabassa

as Tito Cabassa 2009: The Good Wife as Nathan Landry

as Nathan Landry 2010: Nurse Jacki e as Steve

e as Steve 2011: Wonder Woman as Ed Indelicato

as Ed Indelicato 2012: Body of Proof as Zack Goffman

as Zack Goffman 2013: Graceland as Juan Badillo

as Juan Badillo 2014: Game of Thrones as Oberyn Martell

as Oberyn Martell 2015: Narcos as Javier Pena

as Javier Pena 2019: The Mandalorian as Din Djarin

as Din Djarin 2020: Home Movie: The Prince Bridge

Pedro Pascal's net worth

Pedro Pascal's net worth is around $10 million. Photo: @Balmaceda

Source: Instagram

He earns the majority of his income from his thriving acting career. He is paid a handsome salary for his works as an actor, where he features in either lead roles or guest appearances. Besides acting, he also does film directing, and that adds up to his vast wealth. He is guesstimated to be worth $10 million.

Frequently asked questions

Below are the frequently asked questions about Pedro Pascal. The questions revolve around his family life, career, and more.

What is Pedro Pascal doing now?

Pascal stars in Disney+'s hugely popular and acclaimed series The Mandalorian, which has recently received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Drama Series. He will continue on the Star Wars series, where he is used sparingly because of the nature of his character.

Does Pedro Pascal have a son?

Pedro is single and yet to be married. This actor does not have any children from his relationship. But he has played the role of a father in movies, so people confused that he has children.

Are you still wondering who Pedro Pascal's wife is? The above article has all the answers and even more concerning his career, age, and net worth. Despite having a private relationship life, he has opened doors to the public concerning his acting career life that he does to his best.

READ ALSO: Is Thomas Sanders gay? What is his net worth and life history

Briefly.co.za reported about Thomas Sanders' net worth and life history. Who is he? Thomas Sanders is the most successful influencer in the Vine app's history.

He reached fame from creating the YouTube series titled Sanders Sides and the Vine series called Narrating People's Lives or Storytime. Is Thomas Sanders gay? What is his net worth?

Source: Briefly.co.za