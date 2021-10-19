Boxing, just like football, is a sport that is highly embraced across the world. One of the renowned boxers who is celebrated worldwide is Ryan Garcia. Ryan is an American professional boxer who held the WBC interim lightweight title from January to May 2021. So, what is Ryan Garcia's net worth? This article details his net worth, records, profiles, family, and other interesting things. Keep reading to find out more!

Ryan is an American professional boxer who held the WBC interim lightweight title from January to May 2021. Photo: @Kingry

Source: Instagram

What is Ryan Garcia's net worth? This has been a question many of his fans have been asking after his successful boxing career that has spanned for years. As of June 2021, he was ranked as the world's third-best active lightweight by The Ring magazine and the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board, fourth by ESPN, and sixth by BoxRec. Read more about his career, net worth, and much more below!

Ryan Garcia's profile and bio

Name: Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia Nickname : The Flash, Kingry

: The Flash, Kingry Birthday: August 8, 1998

August 8, 1998 Ryan Garcia age: 23 (as in 2021)

23 (as in 2021) Gender: Male

Male Citizenship: American

American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Zodiac/Sun Sign: Leo

Leo Born In: Victorville, California, United States of America

Victorville, California, United States of America Hometown: Victorville, California, United States of America

Victorville, California, United States of America Profession: Boxer

Boxer Famous As: American Professional Boxer

American Professional Boxer Debut: June 9, 2016, in Tijuana, California

June 9, 2016, in Tijuana, California Ryan Garcia division: Super Featherweight and Lightweight

Super Featherweight and Lightweight Stance: Orthodox

Orthodox Famous Punch: Knock-out punch

Knock-out punch Coach: Eddy Reynoso, Canelo Alvarez

Eddy Reynoso, Canelo Alvarez Father: Henry Garcia

Henry Garcia Mother: Lisa Garcia

Lisa Garcia Sibling: 4

4 Brother: Sean

Sean Sister: Demi, Sasha, Kayla

Demi, Sasha, Kayla Girlfriends: Catherine Gamez

Catherine Gamez Children: 1

1 Ryan Garcia daughter: Rylie Garcia

Rylie Garcia Ryan Garcia height: 178 cm (in feet inches- 5′ 10″)

178 cm (in feet inches- 5′ 10″) Ryan Garcia weight: 75 kg (in pounds- 165 lbs)

75 kg (in pounds- 165 lbs) Body Measurements: 36-30-24

36-30-24 Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Hair Colour: Black

Ryan Garcia's early life

As of June 2021, he was ranked as the world’s third-best active lightweight by The Ring magazine and the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board, fourth by ESPN, and sixth by BoxRec. Photo: @Kingry

Source: Instagram

How old is Ryan Garcia? The celebrated actor was born on August 8, 1998, in Victorville, California, U.S. That makes him 23 years as of 2021. Ryan Garcia's parents are Henry and Lisa Garcia. He comes from a boxing family, where his uncle Sergio Garcia is also a celebrated boxer. His father, Henry, also wanted to compete in the boxing ring but ended up being a professional boxing coach.

Ryan Garcia's spouse

The 23-year-old outstanding boxer is not married. However, the handsome hunk might be in a relationship, but he has not tied the knot with anyone. However, he often shares terrific pictures of Andrea Celina on his Instagram account, indicating that they might be dating.

Does Ryan Garcia have a baby? Before he started dating Andrea, he was previously dating Catherina. The two welcomed their adorable first child, a daughter named Rylie. Despite them living separately, they are believed to be co-parenting their lovely daughter.

Ryan Garcia's boxing career

On December 17th, 2016, he competed in his first lightweight match, winning by knock-out in the second round. Photo: @Kingry

Source: Instagram

He was exposed to boxing at an early age after seeing his father and uncle do it. That inspired him, and at the age of seven, he began practising boxing alongside his younger brother Sean and best friend Lawrence The Dawg King.

His father, a boxing coach, played a significant role in his career, and that saw Ryan winning the national amateur title for the 15th time.

On June 9, 2016, his professional career began when he defeated Edgar Meza in his first match. The win exposed him to many sponsorship deals, where he signed a deal with Golden Boy Promotions in November 2016.

On December 17, 2016, he competed in his first lightweight match, winning by knock-out in the second round.

Some of the notable professional boxers he has fought against include Fernando Vargas, Mario Macias, Tyrone Luckey, Jose Antonio, Jayson Velez, Mario Aguirre, Tyrone Luckey, and Hector Garcia.

Gracia is regarded as one of the top boxers in the world. But, besides boxing, he is also a TikTok sensation and a voice of youth in California.

Ryan Garcia's next fight

Garcia and Diaz were set to fight on November 27. However, this was postponed following a significant right-hand injury that he suffered during a training session. This makes him postpone the much-awaited November clash with Joseph Diaz Jr. for a couple of months until further notice.

Ryan Garcia's achievements

Former WBC Silver lightweight champion

WBC-NABF Junior Super featherweight champion

WBO NABO Super-featherweight champion

WBO NABO lightweight champion.

Records

What is Ryan Garcia's record? According to BoxRec, his record stands at an unbeaten 21-0. Eighteen of these victories have been by knock-out, which gives him a knock-out rate of 85.71%.

Ryan Garcia's net worth

Gracia is regarded as one of the top boxers in the world. Photo: @Kingry

Source: Instagram

The American professional boxer currently holds the WBC Interim Lightweight title. Besides, Ring Magazine ranks him as the third-best active lightweight fighter. Over the years, he has won numerous championships and was undefeated in his career. His net worth is guesstimated at $10 million and is expected to rise with time following his continued and impressive performances.

Above is everything you would love to know about Ryan Garcia's net worth, age, career, records, among other things. His story inspires other young people since he started his career rising slowly up to the current level. Moreover, Garcia is regarded as a true fighter.

