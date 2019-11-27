Leaving a job is an emotional step for most people. Resigning from a position requires caution because it is unwise to burn bridges too fast, too soon. If you have found greener pastures or wish to leave a job for any reason, you should follow the requisite protocol. Learning how to write a decent resignation letter in South Africa is essential for all employees.

Leaving a job position calmly and peacefully is recommended. Writing a resignation letter in South Africa is pretty simple. When done correctly, it ensures you make a smooth transition from your current workplace to the next.

Resignation letter in South Africa: All you need to know

A letter of resignation is a formal document written by an employee to an employer, informing the employer that one is about to leave a certain workplace. It is a crucial document because it alerts an employer of the intention and gives them time to make necessary replacement arrangements.

People leave jobs due to many reasons. Some people make impromptu resignations, while others issue notices in advance.

Before giving a letter of resignation with immediate effect in South Africa, you should understand the implications. All places of work have rules or policies guiding resignation, so you should do it in a manner that does not attract legal suits.

Things to observe before writing a resignation letter

Leaving a job position comes with mixed emotions and feelings that may push a person to be rude or unprofessional. Before you pen or type your letter, bear the following tips in mind.

Lock out the emotions

It is essential to maintain soberness as you write a resignation letter due to personal reasons. Many people act on emotions and end up making terrible decisions, which ruin their careers.

Some of the reasons that elicit high emotions are inadequate pay, intolerable working conditions, and scarce advancement opportunities. Although these are disturbing issues, it is not advisable to burn bridges yet because you may need employer references or reconsideration.

Think through and analyse how resigning may influence your career and personal life. Use logic instead of emotions.

Think about the layout

Remember, you are about to write a formal document. You should lay it out in a proper, formal letter. Space out your paragraphs and avoid typos and grammar errors. Proofread the document after writing it.

Be straightforward

If you are serious about leaving a position, do not waddle. Your letter should be brief and to the point. Ensure it includes a statement on the reason for leaving and your last day of work.

Be grateful

It is pretty easy to tarnish your employer's name, especially if the conditions are not favourable. However, do not fall for negativity. Instead, express gratitude for the opportunity to work in the organisation you wish to leave.

Never complain

Remain professional in the document and do not use a sarcastic remark or hidden insult. Be cautious because the letter could be kept on file and revisited if you ever need a reference.

Offer to assist with the transition

Be kind enough to offer to help your employer with the transition period. Let them know you wish to make the whole process of finding a replacement as easy as possible.

Be in control of the delivery

Avoid slapping your boss with a resignation. They, too, are human. To avoid friction, ask for a meeting with your supervisor beforehand. Let them know you will be handing in your notice soon.

A stylish exit is all you need

It is ethical to exit without tainting your reputation. Clear all pending tasks on your table to facilitate a smooth handover and exit gracefully.

Avoid counteroffers

Resignation is a formal process that should be handled with utmost professionalism. If your boss promises better pay or improved working conditions, let them know that you will get back to them the following day.

Never answer then and there. This will buy you some time to think critically before making your final decision.

Examples of resignation letters in South Africa

There are many examples of resignation letters online. Do not copy a random one and present it to your boss. Instead, use the examples as a guide.

Sample directorship resignation letter

Remember, all resignation letters follow the same format as formal letters. Check out the sample resignation letter in South Africa below.

Siyabonga Thapelo Bandile,

788659 Wells Road,

2489676 Central Springs.

siyabongathapelob@gmail.com

31st December 2011

The Chair,

Thelawindeku Company Limited,

78987628 Wells Road,

98782 Central Springs.

Re: Resignation from the Office of Director of Thelawindeku Company Limited

Dear Madam Mbombo,

I hereby tender my resignation from the office of the Director of Thelawindeku Company Limited on 31st December 2011. I request that a notice of this resignation letter be tabled to the Registrar of Companies and the Board of Directors be informed at the coming board meeting.

I express sincere gratitude to the Board of Directors for granting me the opportunity and support to perform my duties during my tenure as the company's director.

I request you provide me an acknowledgment receipt for my resignation and a copy of Form DIR-12 filed with the Registrar of Companies regarding the above matter for my reference and record.

Yours sincerely,

[insert signature]

Siyabonga Thapelo Bandile

Sample resignation letter for other positions

If you hold any non-directorial position and wish to leave it, you can use the resignation letter template below.

Anele Keitumetse,

Office secretary [or any position you hold],

Mandisa Goodies Enterprises,

1658 Oxford St,

Heidelberg, Western Cape

12th January 2000

The Chief Executive Officer,

Mandisa Goodies Enterprises,

1658 Oxford St,

Heidelberg, Western Cape

Re: Resignation from Mandisa Goodies Enterprises

Dear Dr. Mbapeti Luka,

This letter is a resignation notice from my duties as the office secretary at Mandisa Goodies Enterprises, effective as of 1st February 2011 due to family-related reasons.

My pleasure has been working with you and broadening my skills. I am particularly grateful for the wealth of opportunities I received working with you for the past two years. My best wishes to the company in its upcoming work.

I am ready to offer my kind support to ensure a smooth replacement and handover process.

Yours sincerely,

[Insert signature]

Anele Keitumetse

NB: There are numerous resignation letter templates in South Africa online. Always choose a template that considers all tips discussed earlier and serves the purpose perfectly.

Once you hand in your document, expect a notice of acceptance of resignation letter from your employer. This will let you know the way forward regarding your exit.

Withdrawing a resignation letter

If you feel regretful for writing a resignation letter or realise the decision was wrong, you can consider withdrawing it. Before you make a withdrawal, your employer has the power to permit or refuse a rehire.

To withdraw a resignation, you should write a resignation withdrawal letter. In it, apologise for any inconvenience caused and explain your reasons for taking back your resignation.

Finding and leaving employment is a normal occurrence in all workplaces. Therefore, all employed people should know how to write a resignation letter in South Africa. You can use the examples given earlier as a guide to writing one.

