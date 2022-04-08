Top 20 traits of a classy woman and proven tips on how to become one

Every girl desires to become a classy woman and a lady of substance in life, a lady who is well-respected and loved, not only by her peers but also by her elders. So, these are the top 20 characteristics of a high-class lady and proven tips on how to become one.

One of the most high class women in the world, Michelle Obama, presents the Social Justice Impact Award during the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27, 2021. Photo: NAACP

What makes a person classy? Being a sophisticated lady is not usually determined by how you look or where you come from. Instead, it is determined by how well you behave, interact with people, dress, and carry yourself.

What does it mean to be classy?

To be a classy lady means to be sophisticated. You have to be humble, respectful, and respectable. Famous classy women include Michelle Obama, Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu, Lupita Nyong'o and Bonang Matheba.

What are the signs of a classy woman?

Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's president, at the European Union-Africa Union Summit at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Photo: Valeria Mongelli

To become a woman of class, there are traits you must show. You have to carry yourself so that you attract honour and respect. So, these are some of the habits of classy women.

1. Be kind

Classy women treat others how they want to be treated. Kind people do good without expectations. She does not display the trait of being mean to others, which is one of the easiest ways to lose respect.

2. Be intelligent

Showing intelligence is also another way to be a classy woman. Brilliant people can decode or discern other people's needs and feelings.

3. Dress tastefully

How can a woman be classy and elegant? Dressing is perhaps one of the most significant ways to show your class since it creates the first impression. If you are trying to be elegant, start by wearing classic clothing styles, like knee-length skirts and choosing clothes made from high-quality fabrics.

4. Use appropriate language

A lady with a sophisticated personality uses appropriate language and avoids swearing when around people, especially in official settings. The reason swearwords attract so much attention is because they involve taboos, aspects of our society that make people uncomfortable.

5. Observe punctuality

Punctuality displays a person's respect for people and time. In a scheduled appointment, the late-comer usually gives an impression that they do not value the other person's time.

6. Be well-spoken

Lupita Nyong'o departs The Mark Hotel for the 2021 Met Gala on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok

To be well-spoken means to have a good command of the language. In other words, a well-spoken person knows how to speak well and write well.

7. Be competent

A classy woman should be competent and have a combination of skills, experience and knowledge.

8. Trustworthy

A trustworthy lady is reliable and responsible, and can be trusted completely.

9. Be honest

Honesty is based on truth and on the ability to respect yourself and others. Being honest is a fundamental asset to generating trust and respect.

10. Practice etiquette

Etiquette today is mainly based on making people around you feel comfortable. By treating people with courtesy and respect, we make ourselves more likeable, allowing us to build stronger personal friendships and relationships.

11. Say what you mean

A high-class woman does not beat around the bush. She tells things how they are, honestly and respectfully.

12. Be gracious

A pleasant, sophisticated lady is never entitled or snooty. She cultivates a grateful heart and is always attentive to others. Using the magic words "please" and "thank you" all the time is a straightforward approach to embracing this trait.

13. Practice good posture

An elegant woman walks, stands, and sits elegantly and gracefully. She walks without dragging her feet or slouching when sitting or standing.

14. Not petty

Bonang Matheba attends The Nelson Mandela Global Gift Gala at Rosewood London on April 24, 2018 in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland

Pettine's is one of the most illogical or unhealthy human behaviours, showing insecurity in disguise. Petty people care too much about small, unimportant things and are unnecessarily unkind.

15. Be clean

An exclusive lady should always maintain proper hygiene. Her clothes should always be well kept and her body cleaned. She should also ensure that she smells nice, especially in public settings.

16. Avoid gossip

When you gossip, you are showing your audience that you are not trustworthy: you are capable of being spiteful and willing to propagate lies.

17. Listen

Listening builds trust and respect. Using active listening skills shows the other person you care and that you are interested in what they are saying. People are more likely to come to you when they feel trusted.

18. Be confident

You'll focus more on self-love and self-esteem when you have high self-confidence.

19. Be assertive

Assertiveness can help you express yourself effectively and stand up for your point of view while respecting the rights and beliefs of others. The opinions of others should not sway a woman of class.

20. Respect authority

Use appropriate titles when addressing people in authority, for example, Miss, Mrs, Mr, Dr, or Boss.

So, there you have it. The 20 traits of a classy woman. It would be best to be mindful of what you say or do.

