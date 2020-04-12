List of the 12 best courier companies in South Africa 2023
When planning to send or expect to receive a package in South Africa, you might need courier companies to ship it safely and on time to the required destination. These companies offer excellent delivery services and additional services like parcel tracking. Here is a list of the top 12 reliable courier companies in South Africa.
There are numerous courier companies in South Africa. Most people prefer the cheapest ones that provide much quicker delivery services. In addition, they protect the parcels from damage, theft, and other risks.
Top courier companies in South Africa in 2023
Courier companies in SA offer door-to-door pickup and delivery of parcels on short notice. Finding a reliable delivery company is vital. This list is compiled based on customer reviews and the size of the companies. Many customers have expressed their satisfaction through their social media platforms.
1. The Courier Guy
- Address: 37 Malta Road, Cosmo Business Park, Malibongwe Drive, Kya Sands
- Call: 010 222 2300
- Fax: 086 643 3385
- After Hours: 082 823 3254
- Email: support@thecourierguy.co.za
- Website: www.thecourierguy.co.za
The Courier Guy offers cheap courier services in South Africa. It was established in 2000 with one motorbike and has since become one of the largest courier companies in South Africa. They offer same-day express, same-day economy, overnight delivery, standard air, and special services, depending on the urgency of your consignment. The Courier Guy also offers tracking services to its customers.
2. DHL Express
- Address: 106 Merriman St, George Central, George, 6529, South Africa
- Shipment tracking and status: 0860 345 000
- Customer service: +27-11-921 3600
- Website: www.dhl.com
DHL Express is among the top international courier companies in South Africa. They offer express courier services between SA and the rest of the world. DHL Express has outstanding, scheduled, reliable, and cheap services. Their online parcel tracking service makes them the best choice for business and personal deliveries. DHL Express is also among courier companies looking for subcontractors in South Africa.
3. Fastway Couriers
- Address: 80 Burman Road, Deal Party, Eastern Cape 6012
- Telephone: 087 880 0300
- Email: portelizabeth@fastway.co.za
- Website: www.fastway.co.za
Fastway Couriers is among the top courier companies in Port Elizabeth and across SA. Its sole purpose is to reach a broader customer base and satisfy their needs. The company serves over 250 regions, from Cape Town to Johannesburg. Since its depots are well distributed across the country, Fastway Couriers is the ideal choice for small to medium-sized businesses.
4. Diamond Express
- Address: 46 Fritz Stokenstroom str, New East End, Bloemfontein, 9301
- Telephone: +27 51 432 2766
- Cellphone: +27 83 701 2348
- Website: www.diamondexpress.co.za
Diamond Express is among the top courier companies in Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Kimberley, Upington, Kuruman, and Welkom. They take care of the freight to ensure they retain valuable customer relationships. Therefore, you can consider getting a small to medium-sized parcel delivered door-to-door by Diamond Express.
5. MDS Collivery
- Address: 58c Webber Street, Selby, Johannesburg
- Customer service: 0861 637 000
- Telephone: +27 (011) 241-4900
- Fax: +27 (011) 493 6888
- Email: support@collivery.co.za
- Website: collivery.net
MDS Collivery.net is another best South African courier companies, which operates under the umbrella of MDS Group. It was established in 1991 by Mr Hugh Randall to offer local and international courier services. Also, MDS Collivery has an efficient parcel tracking system.
6. Aerospeed Couriers
- Address: 6 Campbell St Waverley Johannesburg
- Telephone: +27 83 610 0189
- Fax: +27 11 786 5586
- Email: aerospeedcouriers@gmail.com
- Website: www.aerospeed.co.za
Aerospeed Couriers are one of the oldest delivery companies in South Africa. It was established in 1993. It is known for providing efficient, customized express domestic and international delivery services. For those looking for top courier companies in Gauteng, you can consider Aerospeed Couriers.
7. Door 2 Door
- Head office address: Dowerview Apartments, Unit 15, Cnr Sycamore and Hendrik Potgieter Street, Dowerglen, Edenvale, Johannesburg 1610
- Depot address: 120 Loper Avenue, Spartan, Kempton Park 1601
- Office line 1: +27 78 184 9490
- Office line 2: +27 79 033 5488
- Email: info@d2dcouriers.co.za
- Website: d2dcouriers.co.za
From customer testimonials, Door to Door courier is an efficient delivery corporate. Its services include overnight deliveries, standard/budget cargo, international imports, and exports. Door 2 Door has come a long way to ensure that they provide reliable services with personal interactions and that their clients get quick responses.
8. PostNet
- Address: 92 Augrabies Road, Waterfall Office Park, Bekker Road, Midrand, 1685
- Call: 0860 767 8638
- Website: www.postnet.co.za
PostNet offers a wide range of shipment solutions to international and domestic clients to serve various markets in South Africa. Having been in operation for more than two and half decades, PostNet couriers has over 390 owner-operated retail stores in the country.
9. Courier It
- Address: Cape Town International Airport, Matroosfontein, Cape Town, 7525
- Telephone: +27 21 555 6777
- Fax: +27 21 555 6789,+27 86 601 0762
- Email: cptcollections@courierit.co.za
- Website: www.courierit.co.za
Courier It is among the leading courier companies in Cape Town and Johannesburg. The growth and success of Courier It is owed to the fact that it can identify its clients' needs. Its systems are competent, and all its offices are supervised according to the highest standards to ensure consistency.
10. City Logistics
- Address: 350 Umhlangane Rd, Riverhorse Valley, Durban, 4001
- Call: 0315 802 000
- Website: citylogistics.co.za
City Logistics is one of the most reliable courier companies in Durban, Bloemfontein, and Harrismith. The firm established an extensive network to serve South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique, Lesotho, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, and Zambia. City Logistics has also set aside over 100,000 square meters of warehousing space to meet the storage requirements.
11. RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers
- Address: 27 Wrench Rd, Isando, Johannesburg, 1600, South Africa
- Call: 0861 726 726
- Website: www.ram.co.za
With over 40 branches, 1,500 vehicles, and 2,800 well-trained personnel working across South Africa, RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers have invested in technology and never subcontracted delivery services.
12. Dawn Wing (DPD Laser)
- Address: 209 Battery Street, Watloo, Pretoria, Gauteng 0184
- Call: 010 600 2323
- WhatsApp line: 0600 123456
- Email: info@dawnwing.co.za
- Website: www.dawnwing.co.za
Dawn Wing is a DPD Laser Express Logistics (Pty) Ltd division (jointly owned by Geopost and The Laser Group (Pty) Ltd). The company offers cheap delivery services with the help of the latest computer technologies and online parcel tracking. Dawn Wing has been rated as a top logistics company in SA for 13 consecutive years. It is among the leading courier companies in Pretoria, Cape Town, Polokwane, Upington, and other places it has established branches.
How much does it cost to courier?
The costs of courier services in South Africa vary based on urgency, mode of transport, company rates, and other factors.
Which is the best courier service?
DHL Express is among the best courier companies in South Africa. You can try them for an amazing delivery experience when receiving or sending parcels abroad.
How can I join a courier company?
The process of joining a delivery company varies based on your chosen company. Therefore, it is better to contact the company to get reliable information.
Which companies use courier services?
Clients of courier services come from different sectors of South Africa's economy. For instance, food and beverage businesses, clothing retail brands, etc. Most of them are online businesses that need to ship orders to customers. Many courier companies in South Africa partner with freight companies when shipping heavy parcels and bulk items.
Which courier is fast in South Africa?
Speed depends on urgency, and most companies try as much as possible to deliver on time. Usually, companies with agents on the ground offer the fastest courier services, such as Aerospeed Couriers and The Courier Guy.
Which is the cheapest courier service?
The cost of courier services varies based on the parcel size, distance, nature of the shipment, and urgency. Therefore, it is challenging to conclude which is the cheapest courier service. Some companies may charge from R99, exclusive of VAT.
You can choose from this list of the best 12 courier companies in South Africa. All of them have been deemed worthy by their customers for their services.
