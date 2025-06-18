A hidden camera prank at a Spar grocery store showed an Afrikaner couple defending a till packer after a manager rudely disciplined her in front of customers

The wife immediately called back the rude manager to defend the employee, while her husband initially found the situation amusing before joining in

The viral prank video collected over 47,000 reactions and sparked conversations about kindness and standing up for others across racial lines in South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Afrikaner customers defended a till packer at a local Spar, not knowing that the incident was a prank. Images: @jdpranks

Source: TikTok

A hidden camera prank at a local Spar grocery store has gone viral after showing how an Afrikaner couple reacted when they witnessed what they thought was workplace bullying.

Content creator @jdpranks_ shared the clever prank video on the 13th of June, where a fake store manager approached a till packer and rudely told her off for squeezing too many items into one shopping bag. The manager even gently hit the employee on the head with a rolled-up catalogue before walking away, leaving the customers shocked by his behaviour.

The prank was set up perfectly, with the till packer being in on the joke and showing no reaction to the fake discipline. However, the Afrikaner customers who were buying their groceries had no idea they were being filmed for a social media experiment.

At first, the husband looked confused and even smiled, not quite sure how to react to what he had just witnessed. His wife, however, was not having any of it and immediately called the rude manager back to confront him about his behaviour. She told him not to scream at the employee and to be more polite, while her husband then stepped in to support her by telling the man that his behaviour was completely uncalled for.

The video quickly went viral, collecting over 47,000 reactions and more than 1,000 comments from viewers who were impressed by the couple's response.

A workplace prank had two Afrikaner customers defending a till packer. Images: @jdpranks

Source: TikTok

Social media users praised the couple's actions

@babademas gushed:

"That woman stood up for the cashier, that's so wonderful 🥰"

@reagenvanwyk observed:

"The husband found it funny until the wife took a stance."

@ashleywaite wrote emotionally:

"Aunty, your soul will always be blessed. Standing up for someone like this is a gesture from the heart❤"

@dean123 related:

"I'm sorry to say but I'm like the husband, If someone tells me something rude, I will smile and laugh first before I respond 😂🤣... It takes me 2/3 business days to realise that was actually an insult 🤣😂🤣"

@revilweseitshegetso pointed out seriously:

"I don't find this as a prank or joke. In some locations, things like this really happen."

Breaking stereotypes about South Africa

Despite all the negative stories that often make headlines about South Africa, including claims about crime rates and racial tensions, this prank video shows a different side of the country. The Afrikaner couple didn't hesitate to defend an employee they didn't know, proving that kindness and compassion exist across racial lines in South African communities.

The video shows that many South Africans are willing to stand up for what's right, regardless of someone's background or race. The couple saw an injustice happening and immediately stepped in to protect someone who couldn't defend herself in that moment, showing the true spirit of ubuntu that exists in many South African hearts.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

See another prank clip from the TikTokker:

3 other stories about cashiers and customers

Briefly News recently reported on a TikTok challenge that went completely wrong when a no-nonsense cashier refused to participate, but the reason behind her reaction will surprise you.

recently reported on a TikTok challenge that went completely wrong when a no-nonsense cashier refused to participate, but the reason behind her reaction will surprise you. A hardworking mother who works as a cashier received an emotional birthday surprise that had the entire store in tears, and the touching message will melt your heart.

A Shoprite cashier proudly showed off her newly built house, but what social media users discovered about her salary had everyone questioning how she afforded it.

Updated by Hilary Sekgota, Human Interest HOD at Briefly News.

Source: Briefly News