A heartwarming birthday surprise for a hardworking mother at Boxer melted hearts across Mzansi

A content creator shared the emotional moment on Facebook after delivering a message from the woman's daughter

Social media users were moved by the love-filled gesture, saying they wouldn't have minded waiting in the queue just to witness something so beautiful

A daughter penned down a sweet message for her mother and had it read in front of her customers. Image: Wendy Xhego MaNjomane

A birthday surprise at a local supermarket had the whole internet chopping onions after seeing the celebrant unable to contain her emotions.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Wendy Xhego MaNjomane and had social media users deeply moved and taking to the comment section to express how wholesome and heartfelt the moment was.

The birthday surprise brings tears

In the video, Wendy Xhego MaNjomane is at the Boxer superstore close to the cashier's till, carrying balloons and flowers. She calls out her name, the cashier looks at her, astonished, unaware of what is about to happen. She tells her she has a special message from her daughter, and just like that, the cashier's face changes, and emotions take over.

Wendy begins reading the message out loud. It is about how this mom has been more than just a parent; she's been a sister, a friend, and a safe space. The words hit home, and the mother can't help but cry right there at her station, groceries on pause. As the message wraps up, the messenger hands her the gifts and wishes her a happy birthday while everyone around claps and cheers.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts with full hearts

Online reactions were flooded with praise for the content creator behind the cashier's daughter. Many could not get over how thoughtful and emotional the moment was, with many saying they felt every word in their hearts. Some said they wouldn't have minded waiting if they were in that queue. Others commented on Wendy for using her platform to spread joy and love through such raw, human stories.

A content creator received praises for her surprise speciality, with others asking her to visit their towns. Image: Wendy Xhego MaNjomane

User @Nhlanhla Mathebula detailed:

"We attended the same school, she was so kind 🥰🥰🥰happy birthday Connie."

User @Tshepang Matiting commented:

"My sister, I appreciate what you are doing. We, as black people, cannot express our gratitude to our parents with words, but we do so with our actions. With your help, we are able to tell them ❤️."

User @Babalwa Mkosi said:

"I'm also crying, how I wish I could get a surprise and nice words from my kids😢😢."

User @Lifa Lungile added:

"Nothing greater than an appreciative child."

User @Tlangelani Wa Mchuchi shared:

"She deserves it.. she's such a humble lady. When we're at Boxer, we feel at home. Happy birthday, babe, love you now and forever 🎂🍻❤️."

User @Thandeka Manyanda Nyanda said:

"Wow, you're doing great! Keep being that strong and powerful mom. Your child is lucky to have you!"

