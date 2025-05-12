A man surprised his domestic worker with a beautiful gesture while she was hard at work in the kitchen, and she loved it

The sweet moment was captured and posted on TikTok, showing his touching gesture and her joyful reaction

Social media users were deeply moved, praising the boss for his kindness and celebrating the bond they shared

A man had his domestic worker jumping up and down, excited after seeing her birthday surprise from him. Image: @original_mabizela

Source: Instagram

A video of a domestic worker rejoicing at her boss's birthday surprise had Mzansi peeps wishing to trade places with her.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @nonkemabizela21, gaining massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who praised the boss for his kindness.

The boss surprises his domestic worker

The clip starts with a man walking into the kitchen, cake in hand, singing, with another person filming, while the birthday girl is busy with her chores. She lights up the second she sees what's going down, and jumps up with pure joy, laughing and smiling from ear to ear. The employer places the cake on the counter and gives her a warm hug while wishing her a happy birthday.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the kind boss

Social media users flooded the comment section, thanking the man for especially celebrating his employee's birthday. Many were deeply touched, saying it was rare to see that kind of appreciation. Some praised the man for being respectful, kind, and giving, saying he should be given his flowers. Others were low-key jealous, saying they wished they had that type of bond with their employers or helpers.

Mzansi praise a kidhearted boss after seeing his beautiful surprise for his domestic worker. Image: @nonkemabizela21

Source: TikTok

User @Estelle said:

"Nothing warms my heart more than seeing people treat the help like family 🤗."

User @charly added:

"She works on her birthday? Come on, man, give her a day off! Happy birthday, Ma'am 🥰."

User @Tandi commented:

"That's so cute, I'm also a housekeeper ❤️💐. This shows that you appreciate her. God bless you guys."

User @Kakhanya Kwakhanya added:

"Oh wow, guys enkosini nakuni ngothando olungaka( thank you so much for so much love). I had one of the best birthdays ever, ndibulela ngokungazenźisiyo (I sincerely thank you) ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

User @aliwe Katsikadova shared:

"I am happy for her, guys, keep on doing that to her. Even if she works on her birthday, but she is happy."

User @MamaAfrica50 said:

"I've been working, now, I am 61 years old, and still working for her. I am an old lady to her. She doesn't care. Sister, you are lucky to have employers like that🥰."

Source: Briefly News