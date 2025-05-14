One stunner surprised her mom in a big way on Mother's Day, leaving the internet in awe

The TikTok clip gained massive traction online, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments

Mzansi netizens were amazed as they flooded the comments section, praising the young lady

A heartfelt Mother's Day gesture has captured the hearts of many after a local woman surprised her mother with a brand-new car to show appreciation for the years of sacrifice and love.

A lady bought her mom a car for Mother's Day in a TikTok video. Image: @_lerato

Source: TikTok

Woman buys her mom a car for Mother's Day

The touching video was shared by the hun herself under her TikTok handle @amand1277, which quickly went viral, with users praising the daughter’s generous act and the deep bond between the two women.

In the clip, the mother is seen smiling with joy as her daughter signs the document to acquire her car. While taking to her TikTok caption, @amand1277 simply said the following:

"Happy Mother’s Day from mine to yours."

The TikTok video went viral on social media, gathering over 245k views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

The car symbolises more than just a mode of transport, it's a token of gratitude, love, and years of sacrifice. Viewers were moved by the mother’s emotional reaction, with many commenting that such stories serve as a reminder to honour parents while they are still alive.

As Mother's Day continues to inspire acts of kindness across the country, this moment stands out as a powerful reminder of the impact a mother has and the joy that comes from giving back.

Take a look at the heartwarming video below:

SA in awe of daughter's grand gesture

Social media users flooded the comments section with messages of admiration, praising the woman's grand gesture.

Saint said:

"You're a queen and boss, regardless of how you bought it, love, you can still spoil your mother while she's alive. Congrats and may your cup never dry."

Fortune wrote:

"This is beautiful... God bless you, darling."

Phindy01 shared:

"God and your ancestors bless you, sis."

Mrs C S commented:

"Now you’re provoking God’s blessings. God will show off ka wena watch the space."

Mai Woyo Sithole expressed:

"Well done, dear God bless you."

Rose Mokoena replied:

"Congratulations, beautiful hun, it's the best gift ever, well done."

Kamogelo Molema stated:

"Wow, God bless you."

A woman showcased how she surprised her mom with a car on Mother's Day. Image: @_lerato

Briefly News previously reported that a Xhosa lady, Masindi, surprised her mom with a pricey Mother's Day gift, but her mom was not impressed. Masindi bought R1.5K Crocs for her first lady and got them delivered to her in the Eastern Cape.

Source: Briefly News