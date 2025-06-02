A young woman’s heartfelt winter story from the squatter camp captured widespread attention online

Her TikTok video showed how tightly packed shack dwellings become a place of warmth and community during winter cold evenings

Social media users reacted with love, nostalgia, and a heated debate over the realities and emotions behind her powerful post

A young lady showed how her community members in the squatter camps survived winter chills, warming many hearts. Image: @shamein_unfiltered

A young woman just shared a raw glimpse of how she and her community make it through the freezing season.

She dropped the clip on her TikTok handle @shamein_unfiltered, and users were moved, with many views, likes, and comments pouring in.

Life in the shacks during winter

The video starts with @shamein_unfiltered showing the area where she lives during the day. It is packed with shacks squeezed tightly next to each other, with barely any space to move between them. It cuts to a chilly evening, where she's walking past a group of men huddled around a fire outside. The vibe is familiar and warm in a way that has nothing to do with temperature.

Then she walks through different parts of the area, and the pattern is the same: people outside, fires burning, adults chatting and vibing. Her voice plays over the visuals, where she says, Yes, it’s cold, but this season brings them all together. She says people share stories, laugh, vent and just connect in unplanned circles around the area, a kind of community magic she calls 'united by the struggle.'

The woman reminded many former shack dwellers of the unity among the people where they lived. Image: @shamein_unfiltered

SA loves the lady's content

The post received massive attention, with many users touched by how real and unfiltered the video felt. They praised her for showing the emotional side of shack life, where people find joy and unity even in hard times. Some said this sense of togetherness is what they missed most about growing up in places like that. But not everyone felt the same. Others said the video was romanticising poverty and reminded everyone that there was nothing cute about poverty or struggling.

User @nomaam541 shared:

"Nah, this is where life happens, poverty or not. And yes, it's not nice, but this is life,❤️live it sana❤️."

User @Cleo Chante commented:

"Hey❤️🌼, I hope you're well. I just wanted to tell you thank you for your bravery and courage to turn the harsh realities that these people encounter daily into a story, a voice of the people. I truly believe that you could turn these stories into poetry or even short stories because listening to your story, I felt moved and captivated by your voice, and I wish you everything of the best as you continue forward❤️. God bless❤️🌼."

User @Bathandwa95 said:

“United by the struggle. Sana, there’s nothing beautiful about poverty."

User @Laura 🇿🇦 added:

"This is a human connection. This is a community stronger than our apartment blocks in the suburbs. Sending so much love and joy to you, your family and friends, Shaz ❤️."

User @Phil shared:

"Sense of community is amazing to me. Beautiful people, beautiful country."

User @PALESA MAILULA said:

"The unity in the squatter camps is top tier ♥."

Watch the TikTok video below:

