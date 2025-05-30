An American family's life-changing decision to leave their spacious home in the US and move to Mzansi sparked widespread buzz online

The couple documented their journey in a heartfelt video montage on TikTok, sharing that they made the best decision for their young family

Social media users flooded the comments with a mix of support, humour, and personal stories after watching the family's bold relocation story unfold

An American family left their country permanently to live in SA. Image: @that.n.family

Source: TikTok

An American family who fell in love with our country started an online debate after choosing to leave their US home and settle permanently in Mzansi.

Their video was posted on their TikTok account @that.n.family, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who admired their bold move.

From US comfort to SA life

The clip opens with a powerful moment, the couple showing off their wedding rings and raising their hands high in front of their gorgeous American home. The first slide is sweet and proud, with a caption saying they told their friends about relocating to South Africa.

Then it shifts dramatically. The next slide shows stacked-up shacks in a densely packed township, paired with a quote reflecting what people had told them, basically questioning why they’d ditch their luxury for a “third world” life.

But the final slide is the glow up: the stunning Johannesburg skyline at night shining with modern city lights. The caption claps back, saying Africa is way more developed than people think, and SA feels very much like the States.

The couple said their friends questioned their move to a third-world country. Image: @that.n.family

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the post

Social media users flooded the comments section, showing the young family love. Many were quick to welcome them with open arms and warm words, telling them they were going to have the time of their lives. Some were honest, too, reminding them SA had its problems, just like anywhere else. They, however, promised them that the citizens' warmth would make them forget the minor issues. Others who had made the same move from abroad to SA shared their own joy stories, saying it was the best decision they ever made.

User @khalachnikov said:

"Welcome home ✌."

User @Fragrant Flower added:

"Don't mind other comments, love. South Africa is a beautiful country and also has its ups and downs. Welcome you and your family. Enjoy your life here."

User @Djokovic shared:

"Trump is taking his people from South Africa, and we're taking ours from America."

User @Mayasmum commented:

"I moved from the UK to South Africa, and it is the best decision of my entire life. I would and could NEVER go back ❤️."

User @Tamsanqa said:

"Welcome Home, children of the soil. Your ancestors traversed this land before colonisation 👊🙏🏿."

User @TMT added:

"Enjoy the Motherland. Weéw all free in our own country to do whatever we want at any time we want. NO police drama, cops are our friends🔥🥰."

Watch the TikTok video below:

