US Woman Hilariously Details SA Man Shooting His Shot at Groove, Mzansi in Stitches: “He’s Zulu”
- A US hun left Mzansi cracking up after detailing how a man tried to get his attention at a groove while with her man
- The hun tried to ignore the gent, but he persisted, aiming for the hun's tens while thinking she was a local
- Social media users found the post hilarious, taking to the comment section to let the lady know that was a common thing
One thing about our gents: they will never let a girl they fancy go without trying their luck just because she is in a relationship.
An American lady shared her encounter with a local guy on her TikTok account under the user handle @michaella_henry, which attracted a lot of comments from Mzansi huns.
The young woman speaks about the encounter
In a detailed video, the young lady shared that she went to a club and was asked out by a guy even though she was with her man. After she told him she wasn't interested and that her man was there, he asked for her numbers.
Watch the video below:
SA women share similar stories about local men
After seeing the post, social media users took to the comment section to assure the lady that such behaviour was not something they were used to. Some told their own stories, while others gave her tips on how to get local men off her back.
User @uManNgcobo said:
"😂hey sis, he's Zulu😭😭."
User @❤️Zama❤️ added:
"😂😂😂 They will tell you they not scared of your boyfriend and ask for the numbers in front of him 😩😩 we suffering this side 😂😂."
User @Uxolo Nethemba said:
"👌It's not a bad thing when they mistake you as one of us. You do look South African. So that mother tongue is important. bless your heart 💕."
User @TshepangTshepii commented:
"Me being pregnant and they asking me out (offering to be step father's)... It's very normal here at home 🇿🇦🇿🇦."
User @Mandzonga suggested:
"The only way to get them to leave you alone is ask for money. ❤ And you do look Xhosa."
User @a_m_rams shared:
"I once told a guy that I have a boyfriend, and he said "don't let him stop you from getting a husband" 😅😅 I'll never heal😒."
SA woman gives social media romance a chance
In another Briefly News article, a woman shared that she went on a date with a man who slid through her Instagram DMs.
The hun had taken a break from love before giving the man a chance at a relationship, and social media users were happy for her.
