A woman on TikTok shared that she finally moved on and gave another guy a chance to love her

The lady had been talking to a guy on Instagram before agreeing to go on a date with him

Social media users loved that she had let loose and allowed love into her life after her heartbreak

A South African lady decided that it was time to let love in and finally gave another man the chance to be in a relationship with her.

A Mzansi lady shared that she gave love a chance and finally went on a date. Image: @smarwee

Source: TikTok

The pair had been chatting on Instagram before meeting in real life and going out on a date.

SA lady goes on date with guy she met on Instagram

It can be hard to open up to someone new after going through a healing journey from a relationship. Many choose to stay to themselves and avoid the hair of the dog that bit them.

A woman on social media took advice from fellow TikTokker @Insimbiedlaezinye, who preached about women giving other men a chance to love them. It was hard at first, but the lady let loose and found a match on Instagram.

The two connected via endless conversations and decided to meet up in real life. They went on a date that the lady filmed. She shared it on TikTok and captioned it:

"POV: I went on a date with a guy I met on Instagram. Thanks @Insimbiedlaezinye for the advices and said that we must give other men a change to take us on dates.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman finding love on Instagram

Social media loved the lady’s clip and commented:

@LungoNyathi12 slao found the love of her life on social media:

"I gave a chance to a guy I met here on TikTok and I don't regret it at all."

@Property With Thembi asked:

"Did he steal a chip from your meal already? You're so comfortable. Love this, beautiful video."

@NifficultPatricia shared that:

"With me and my husband it was a wrong number. We have been together for 9 years and married for 5 years now."

