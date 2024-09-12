A woman on TikTok shared that her fear is going to groove after losing her friend swiftly in a car accident

A woman on TikTok expressed sorrow after losing her friend to a car accident. She had been partying all night with her pal before she died.

A Mzansi lady shared that she cannot move on from her friend's death after grooving together that evening. Image: @zeenolo1

The effects of her friend’s death have left her with significant PTSD that caused her to stay away from groove.

Lady devastated by friend’s death after grooving together

Groove is a place where people go for relaxation and human interaction over drinks, food and good music. The youth is known to make up most of the groove lovers’ proportion as they love to have fun.

A lady, Zee and her friends had planned to have a fun night out at groove but later regretted it after one of them died in a car accident on their way home.

Zee has had significant PTSD and refuses to go back to groove because of the memory that reels in her head. The lady shared the clip on TikTok with the caption:

“I’ll never heal. We were all happy, and we never saw death coming.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to friend losing her pal after groove

Social media users were pained after watching the clip and shared:

@Refilwe said:

"The fact that I knew who passed on before seeing the entire video scares me."

@Nozipho.Ntuli shared:

"I don’t know how I just knew who passed away before the last part."

@sibusisiwe commented:

"It's scary how we all knew the deceased before the end of the video, I couldn't even look at her eyes, they had no life already, may her soul rest in eternal peace."

Mzansi pained by man burying wife after less than two weeks of marriage

Briefly News also reported that a South African man took to TikTok to share one of his most heartbreaking moment of losing his wife in a car accident. The pair had only been married for less than 14 days when they got into an accident, and his wife’s life was cut short.

Social media user were terribly shocked by the heartbreaking story and offered their condolences. Briefly News reached out to a trusted clinical psychologist, Vuyolwethu Tuluma to discuss ways one can deal with grief and bereavement.

