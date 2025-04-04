Did Zach Bryan cheat on Brianna Chickenfry? The complete story

Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry's relationship went viral after the news of their separation was released. Rumours of infidelity have remained a central theme of the cause, sparking controversy around Bryan. But did Zach Bryan cheat on Brianna Chickenfry?

I didn't know he was cheating on me the whole time.

Zach Bryan in Los Angeles, California (L). Zach Bryan and Bri LaPaglia at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2024. Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety, Gilbert Flores/Billboard (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Zach Bryan has been in relationships with several women.

Zach and Brianna started dating in July 2023 but separated in October 2024.

Did Zach Bryan cheat on Brianna Chickenfry?

Brianna Chickenfry claimed that Zach Bryan cheated on her. During a podcast interview with Alix on Hot Mess in December 2024, she said:

There was a whole situation that happened the night before we broke up. He left for Oklahoma; it was crazy. It was horrible, and we came to the conclusion we're going to stay together; we're going to figure it out... He goes back to Oklahoma. I didn't know he was cheating on me the whole time.

Facts about Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry's relationship. Photo: @socialitelife on X (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who are Brianna Chickenfry and Zach Bryan?

Brianna LaPaglia, also known as Brianna Chickenfry, is a social media personality and podcaster who initially gained fame on Vine. She hosts the PlanBri Uncut podcast and co-hosts BFFs Podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards.

Zach Bryan is a rising American country singer and songwriter. Within a few years of singing, he has received other accolades, including a Grammy Award for his duet song I Remember Everything.

What happened between Brianna Chickenfry and Zach Bryan?

LaPaglia revealed that she caught Zach Bryan on the Raya dating app and their discussion about it did not go well. As People published, Bryan wrote in an Instagram story that he and Brianna struggled over severe things. He felt it was beneficial for them to go their separate ways. He wrote:

Brianna and I have broken up and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart...I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be.

In a BFF's podcast session, LaPaglia accused Bryan of emotional abuse while they were together. In her words:

The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude...I'm still scared right now because I'm scared of him. My brain's rewired and I'm scared to make him mad and last week, I didn't want to talk about it 'cause I was scared.

She also claimed that Bryan offered her $12 million to sign an NDA and not discuss their relationship in public. People published that Zach Bryan had married Rose Madden and dated Deb Peifer before the ex-lovers' relationship began.

Brianna LaPaglia at the GQ Bowl held at Hotel Peter and Paul in February 2025. Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Who was Zach Bryan's wife?

Zach Bryan’s wife was Rose Madden. Per her LinkedIn profile, she worked as a Naval Aviator and Ground Safety Petty Officer in the US Navy. Bryan married her in July 2020 at Colchuck Lake, Washington, while also in military service.

A year later, they ended their marriage. Neither has publicly addressed the reasons behind their split. In a decisive move, they have removed all traces of each other from their social media accounts.

Did Zach Bryan cheat on his wife?

Neither Bryan nor Madden disclosed the specific circumstances that contributed to dissolving their marriage. Though speculations surround their split, the ex-couple maintains a respectful silence.

Who is Zach Bryan in a relationship with?

According to People, Zach Bryan’s girlfriend is Hannah Duncan, an Australian travel and fitness enthusiast. Their rumoured relationship surfaced almost five months after Bryan and Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia separated.

Zach Bryan at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in February 2024. Photo: Mindy Small

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Did Zach and his girlfriend break up? The lovers have gone their separate ways.

The lovers have gone their separate ways. Are Zach and Bri still together? The ex-lovers parted ways in October 2024.

The ex-lovers parted ways in October 2024. Are Zach Bryan and Rose Madden still together? Zach and Rose divorced after a year of marriage.

Zach and Rose divorced after a year of marriage. Why did Zach Bryan quit? The musician claimed that he had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things, straining his relationship with Brianna.

Did Zach Bryan cheat on Brianna Chickenfry? The rumours surrounding Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry's breakup have remained a topic of interest. Though Brianna claimed infidelity in their relationship, Zach's position for ending it with her was based on continuous personal issues.

READ ALSO: Zach Bryan's ex-wife, Rose Madden: What happened to her?

As Briefly.co.za published, though country music star Zach Bryan is in his late 20s, he has already made a significant name in the global country music genre.

Bryan's ex-wife, Rose Madden, was a part of his musical journey to stardom until the couple called it quits in July 2021.

Source: Briefly News