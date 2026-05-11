Taxi passengers in Gauteng were left frustrated after traffic was stopped for a marathon, and commuters were seen waiting inside a taxi while runners passed through

The passengers expressed anger about delays, saying they were late for work due to the road closure

Online reactions were mixed, with some blaming poor communication and others noting that marathons are planned events with necessary road safety measures

A viral video showing frustrated taxi passengers has sparked debate online after marathon-related road closures brought traffic to a standstill in parts of Gauteng.

The visual on the left captured a passenger taking a video of the commotion in the taxi. Image: @portia402

Source: TikTok

A viral TikTok clip posted by @portia402 on 10 May 2026, shows commuters inside a stationary taxi after metro police stopped vehicles to allow marathon runners to pass. The passengers can be heard expressing frustration as they wait for traffic to resume.

According to the video, commuters had been delayed for around 30 minutes, with some saying they were running late for work and frustrated by the unexpected stop. Tensions rise inside the taxi as voices are raised, and some passengers direct their anger at law enforcement officers managing the scene.

The situation reflects a common challenge during large public sporting events, where road closures are implemented for safety reasons but often result in inconvenience for daily commuters. While marathons and similar events are typically communicated in advance, many social media users questioned whether enough warning or alternative arrangements were provided in this case.

Mixed reactions to JHB marathon traffic closures

Online reactions on user @portia402's video were divided. Some users sympathised with the commuters, saying that missing work or appointments can have serious consequences and that better traffic coordination is needed. Others defended the event organisers and metro police, noting that such closures are standard practice and necessary for participant safety.

The incident also sparked wider discussion about urban planning in fast-moving cities like Johannesburg, where major events often intersect with heavy commuter traffic routes. Some users suggested improved signage, better rerouting systems, and more visible communication ahead of closures.

Th screenshot captured marathons running. Image: @portia402

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughs at the commuters

Dakalo commented:

“You made noise and still waited.”

TheMoodArchitect wrote:

“Very poor planning. This is extremely unfair for motorists.”

KING SHADE joked:

“So you guys were shouting for 30 minutes. 😂😂😂😂”

Joseph laughed:

“Imagine being in this taxi while you’re not in a hurry. 😭”

Nnono Nnoxy defended the marathon, saying:

“We pay for the road to be closed so we can finish the race on time.”

RamsNaledi wrote:

“Imagine writing an exam, and this happens. 😭😭😭”

Trut commented:

“Road closures are communicated way too early; plan better next time.”

TerryKamogelo joked:

“That time at work, you already had 3 warnings for being late.”

Molepa_Kay commented:

“I’m just here for the comments as a marathon runner. 😂😂”

Kamo Mahlangu added:

“We pay to have the roads closed. 😂😂”

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Source: Briefly News