Determined runner completes Chatsworth ultra marathon under unusual circumstances after the race had already ended

Viral Durban moment shows a quiet and unexpected finish that has drawn widespread attention online

Mixed reactions emerge as viewers respond to the runner’s effort and the conditions surrounding the finish

Picture collage showing Chatsworth ultra-marathon runner Nasser Narain. Image: bruce_wade

Source: Instagram

The Rising Sun Chatsworth Ultra Marathon in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, was officially over. The stadium stood empty. The finish line had been dismantled. But one runner refused to stop.

Nasser Narain crossed the line long after the race had ended, completing the 52km ultra marathon on Sunday, 19 April 2026, without any crowd, any tape, or any official ceremony. He finished last. And for many South Africans, that made him a champion.

From zero running experience to 52km ultra marathon

Bruce Wade, who witnessed the incredible moment, shared the story on social media. In a post on Instagram, Wade narrated,

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“This guy came out dead last at the Chatsworth Ultra Marathon. This dog has not run a 10k, he hasn’t run an official 21k, an official half marathon, full marathon. And he decided to do an ultra.”

Wade described the scene at the Chatsworth Cricket Oval, the official finish venue.

“They had cut away the finish line, the race was over, the stadium was empty. But this dog was determined to finish.”

Narain took on the Rising Sun Chatsworth Ultra Marathon, which, according to race information, offered distances of 10km, 25km, and 52km.

The 52km event started at 05h30 from 13 Rising Sun Street in Croftdene. Wade added:

“Screwed the deepend, he jumped into the ocean. One of the most insane spectacles of sheer determination I’ve ever got to see in person.”

South African reacts to Chatsworth ultra-marathon runner

The Instagram video posted by bruce__wade has drawn hundreds of supportive comments.

Instagram user @melishaganess wrote::

“Ur a winner coz you finished what you started.”

Another user, @deez_photography_kzn, added:

“True spirit. Full of commitment to see something to the end.”

@shaft_norris commented:

“I once raw dogged a 21k having never done a Marathon before...that was the worst decision I've ever made..bro is a legend 🙌”

@rick_nq wrote:

“He was the real winner on the day! Nobody can tell me any different”

However, not all reactions were positive or supportive. Some users raised concerns about the dangers of attempting such a demanding race without prior preparation.

@chubby_gym_bunny asked:

“So hes a hero for skipping all training n progress and doing an ultra?”

@lukewhittle raised the same concerns but was not as blunt:

“People die running. Please, baby steps are important.”

Despite finishing after the race had officially closed, the video shows that the runner still received a medal and a goodie bag.

Narain has not publicly commented on the run. But the image of a lone runner finishing in an empty stadium has turned him into an unexpected symbol of commitment in South Africa.

Picture collage showing Chatsworth ultra-marathon first-time runner kneeling and lying on the ground after finally completing the race. Image: bruce_wade.

Source: Instagram

Runner loses race after premature celebration at finish line

In other marathon news, Briefly News reported a dramatic last-minute twist in a separate race, where a runner appeared set for victory but began celebrating just before crossing the finish line.

In a stunning turn, a rival surged past in the final metres to take the win, creating a moment that has also captured widespread attention.

Source: Briefly News