A seasoned endurance athlete’s life was cut short during a major international race, sending shockwaves through the global triathlon community

The incident has raised renewed concern around safety during open-water swim segments at elite events

Tributes have poured in online, with supporters remembering her as both a dedicated competitor and an inspiring voice beyond the sport

A triathlete tragically lost her life on Saturday, 18 April 2026, after drowning during the swimming leg of an Ironman event in Texas, USA.

Brazilian fitness influencer Mara Flavia Souza Araujo tragically lost her life after drowning during an Ironman event. Image:@maraflaviaaraujo

Source: Instagram

Brazilian fitness influencer Mara Flavia Souza Araujo reportedly went missing at around 7:30am in Lake Woodlands near Houston. According to KPRC 2 News, safety crews were initially unable to locate her. The 38-year-old’s body was found about 90 minutes later in 10 feet of water by divers, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ironman triathlon drowning confirmed by authorities

In a statement to NBC News on Monday, 20 April, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the athlete’s identity and the circumstances surrounding her death.

The department said that she had died while competing in the Ironman event in The Woodlands on Saturday. Authorities added that preliminary investigations suggested she drowned during the swimming portion of the race. She was described as an experienced triathlete who had completed at least nine Ironman events since 2018.

She had also built a strong following on Instagram, with more than 60,000 followers, where she often shared motivational messages about life and discipline. In one of her final posts, she reflected on life, comparing it to a high-speed journey, encouraging people to appreciate the view along the way because it could end unexpectedly.

Read the post on X below:

Tributes pour in after triathlete death

Race organisers expressed their condolences shortly after the incident.

“We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the athlete and will offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time,” organisers said.

“Our gratitude goes out to the first responders for their assistance.”

As seen in the post on X below:

Social media users also shared messages of sympathy and shock following the tragedy.

@native_runner:

“My condolences and prayers to her family. This is so sad.”

@dennyancheta:

“So sad for her family and friends.”

@sophie.allen:

“Prayers to her family.”

@barbiemac27:

“This is so sad. The swim is brutal, especially when men and women are together, with all the kicking and people being pushed under.”

@stephenhankins:

“This is horrible. Prayers to her family.”

@mikki_mack:

“This was heartbreaking.”

@30consciousbreaths:

“God bless her soul and her loved ones.”

Mara Flavia Souza Araujo has been remembered by her fans and loved ones on social media. Image:@ironmanusa

Source: Instagram

Recent years have seen similar tragedies at endurance events. In November 2025, two participants in the IRONMAN 70.3 in Mossel Bay, Michael Clapperton, 58, and Martin Pretorius, 29, also died during the swimming leg. Their families later paid emotional tributes as the triathlon community mourned their loss.

SA wrestling icon dies

Briefly News previously reported that Jan Wilkens died on his farm outside Potchefstroom on Sunday morning, 19 April 2026

Wilkens captured the South African Heavyweight Championship and built a reputation that extended far beyond local borders. His career highlights include a record six reigns as EWU World Super Heavyweight Champion.

Source: Briefly News