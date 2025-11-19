Two athletes, Michael Clapperton and Martin Pretorius, tragically died during the swim leg of the Ironman 70.3 Mossel Bay event

Families of the deceased have shared heartfelt tributes, celebrating their loved ones’ dedication, passion, and legacy

Ironman South Africa expressed condolences and praised the rapid response of safety personnel and first responders

The families of Michael Clapperton, 58, and Martin Pretorius, 29, who tragically died during the swim leg of the Ironman 70.3 Mossel Bay on Sunday, 16 November 2025, have shared emotional tributes in memory of their loved ones.

Both athletes were pulled from the water in separate incidents approximately 15 minutes apart. Despite rapid intervention from safety personnel, both were pronounced dead shortly after being rescued.

In a statement shared on social media, organisers confirmed that both athletes, who were competing in the IRONMAN 70.3, died after encountering difficulties during the swim leg. Safety personnel responded to two separate emergencies about 15 minutes apart, with one athlete retrieved roughly 400 metres into the swim and the other at around 1,000 metres.

The organisers extended their condolences to the athletes’ families, friends, and loved ones, stating that the entire triathlon community mourns their loss. They added that support would continue to be offered to the bereaved families during this difficult time and extended their gratitude to the medical teams for their efforts.

They also thanked the safety personnel and first responders who acted swiftly in attempting to save the athletes.

The unfortunate incident comes just days after an Australian runner collapsed and died while jogging along Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard, and months after the death of South African professional kite surfer Graham Howes at sea, also in Cape Town.

Clapperton remembered by wife

Clapperton’s wife, Terri, described her husband as one of the most dedicated and determined people she had ever known.

A passionate cyclist and mechanical engineer, Clapperton had a love for mountain biking, jazz, blues, classical music, and community through sport. He dreamed of retiring to a quiet Karoo town, enjoying good coffee, cycling, and fresh air, while living a life guided by faith and love.

Martin Pretorius is remembered for faith

Pretorius’ family, who wished to remain anonymous, reflected on his deep faith and connection to the ocean.

“Martin passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus, doing what he loved in the place he loved most the ocean,” they said.

His life left a lasting impact, inspiring faith, kindness, and a sense of community among those who knew him.

The tragic deaths of Clapperton and Pretorius have left a profound mark on the Mossel Bay event and the triathlon community, highlighting both the dedication of the athletes and the ongoing importance of safety measures in endurance events.

