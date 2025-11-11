Former British & Irish Lions player and rugby icon Mick Lane has died at the age of 99 over the weekend

Lane, who had been Ireland’s oldest surviving British & Irish Lion, reportedly passed away in Cork City

The news about Lane's death gathered a lot of condolence messages from Rugby fans on social media

The rugby community has been thrown into mourning once again this month as they lost another legend in Mick Lane, who died at the age of 99.

The rugby legend, who once played for University College Cork and was also a former Ireland wing, is said to have passed away peacefully at his home in Cork City on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Lane had a distinguished career in rugby, making his debut for Ireland in 1947 and going on to earn 17 caps over six years in the national team. He also represented the British and Irish Lions during their 1950 tour of Australia and New Zealand.

He was Lion #329, made 11 appearances during the 1950 tour, scoring five tries during their commanding 29–6 victory over Ashburton County–North Otago and featuring in one Test each against the two hosts.

Lane also had the honour of representing the Barbarians during his rugby career. In recognition of his contributions to the sport, he was inducted into the Rugby Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame in 2011.

Lane's passing came days after the deaths of South African flanker Sive Tshaka and former rugby referee Max Baise, who died at the age of 93.

British & Irish Lions announce Lane's passing

The British & Irish Lions released a statement on their official handle on X to announce the death of Lane on Monday, November 10, 2025.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mick Lane, who has died at the age of 99. Mick was @IrishRugby's oldest surviving Lion, and he passed away peacefully at his home in Cork yesterday. Rest in peace 🕊️," the Lions statement reads.

Lane’s funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025, in the morning, in the Church of the Real Presence on Curraheen Road, Cork City.

The following day, UCC will pay tribute to their former player during their annual Colours Lunch, held ahead of the AIL Division 1B match against Queen’s University Belfast.

Rugby fans paid tribute to Lane after news of his death was announced on social media.

Arjun R said:

"Rugby’s heritage is built on people like him. May he rest easy 🕊️."

Smiler Cooper wrote:

"What a Wonderful Life you had, Sir, well, I hope so, and to be part of Britain's Greatest two Generations, the other just before you, Sir, like my Granddads who both served in both Wars."

Colin Morehead shared:

"An absolute gentleman, may he rest in peace."

Bill Guiney commented:

"Sending our sympathy to Joe Martin and families on this very sad day. From Bill and Christine in Goleen."

Gerry Doocey reacted:

"May he rest in eternal peace and comfort.🏈🏈🏈🏈"

Johnny John Booth responded:

"Fantastic innings, my Irish friend RIP, you will be remembered."

Michael Winkle added:

"Great winger. May he rest in peace."

Rugby legend dies after cardiac arrest

Briefly News also reported that a rugby legend passed away at the age of 68, a few days after suffering cardiac arrest.

The rugby icon was unable to recover despite medical efforts to revive him after the cardiac arrest incident.

Source: Briefly News