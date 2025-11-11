A 64-year-old Australian runner has reportedly passed away after collapsing while jogging along Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

According to Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell, the 64-year-old Australian runner collapsed on the Sea Point promenade a few minutes before 7:00 a.m. Members of the public immediately came to help him and performed CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene of the incident. Despite their efforts, he could not be brought back to life.

The section near the Sea Point Pool was briefly cordoned off as police and paramedics attended to the location of the incident, attracting the attention of early-morning walkers and runners.

The news about the Australian runner's passing comes months after two coaches were punished for the death of a young rugby player in Cape Town, and the death of South African pro kite surfer Graham Howes at sea, also in Cape Town.

Australian runner reportedly suffered heart attack

Jowell, while speaking to the media, confirmed that the 64-year-old Australian man had been visiting family in the Sea Point area. The Ward Councillor also expressed gratitude to the bystanders and emergency services who tried to assist him, and extended her condolences to his family and friends following their tragic loss.

Several members of the Atlantic Seaboard Community Forum shared details of the incident on the Sea Point promenade. One member questioned the commotion near the Sea Point Pool after noticing police and emergency vehicles cordoning off the area.

Another forum post indicated that there had been a medical emergency involving an unconscious male runner believed to be in his fifties.

A witness later confirmed that the man had suffered a heart attack and sadly died, adding that members of the public had made remarkable efforts to resuscitate him before medics arrived. The witness also noted that the victim was a visitor from Australia.

Here is what social media users are saying about the unfortunate incident in Cape Town.

Lizette Wilson said:

"So sad to read this..💔😢The heat of the past few weeks is exhausting. A homoeopathic doctor once told us that one should know the bio rhythms of one's body. Never push yourself when your body is "down" Rather, rest for one day. And stay alive ❤️."

Alvin Zulu wrote:

"It was heartbreaking to watch as other runners performed CPR. It's never easy watching a fellow athlete going through that. My run and day were spoiled after that. A huge thanks to all those who tried all they could to resuscitate him."

Alison Lowndes shared:

"So sad 😢 what is going on that this seems to happen more frequently to fit healthy people ever since Covid - I am beginning to wonder about the side effects of this vaccination!!! Maybe nothing at all to do with it, but can’t help but wonder! Condolences to his family."

Marcelle de Graaf reacted:

"A good friend of mine, a fit male, 53 years old, went to swim at the gym at 6 a.m. like he did every morning for years. Had a heart attack and drowned. Doesn't matter how fit you are. If it's your time, it's your time. Thank God this man was running, doing what he enjoyed. God bless his family. May he RIP 🙏."

Lynn Jones commented:

"My deepest heartfelt condolences to all who knew and loved him. May his memory continue to be a blessing to all."

Tanya Farber added:

"The person who passed away was a beloved relative of mine. I am so sad to see the rude and insensitive comments people have made. How do you live with yourself being so mean? And not that it changes anything, but he was very much a South African. Our family is heartbroken."

Source: Briefly News