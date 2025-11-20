The newly shared footage highlights Judy and Addie’s traditional Xhosa wedding, capturing cute moments and rich cultural details

The couple’s cross-cultural love story and the beauty of their ceremony drew strong interest from viewers

People reacted warmly online, celebrating the couple and expressing admiration for the heartfelt celebration

South Africans enjoyed the touching wedding footage, praising the blend of culture, love and authenticity shared by the well-known couple.

The family of three posed for the camera in their traditional Xhosa attire on the day of the wedding. Image: @judy_logan01

Source: TikTok

New footage of Judy and Addie’s traditional wedding has resurfaced online, drawing huge attention from South Africans and international followers alike. The video was posted by @judy_logan01 on 19 November 2025, and within less than 20 hours, it had already attracted over 51,000 likes and nearly 400 comments. The clip forms part four of the couple’s traditional ceremony, showing Judy preparing for her big day, from her jewellery and makeup to her breathtaking dress fitting. The scenes follow her walking down the stairs to meet her husband before the celebrations began, and viewers also saw the warm welcome from both families as the wedding rituals unfolded.

Judy added more insight into the moment by sharing the cultural beauty behind the event. The traditional Xhosa attire worn by the couple and guests matched perfectly with the theme of their wedding, showcasing a stunning blend of heritage and style. She also explained that she had always hoped to marry someone who would love her son genuinely, and she expressed how fulfilled she felt to see that vision come to life. Judy and Addie are a well-known couple on social media, and their love story has often been celebrated because it blends South African culture with Addie’s American roots. Studies have shown that cross-cultural marriages are on the rise, with couples embracing diverse backgrounds and building unique families. The pair married recently and have since built a home together in South Africa. On their wedding day, Judy took to her Instagram and wrote:

“They said we wouldn’t last. Different countries. Different cultures. Different worlds. ‘An American man and a South African Xhosa woman? Nah, it’ll never work.’ We heard it all. But here we are, married, stronger than ever, building a life most people only talk about. Love isn’t about where you’re from. It’s about who you choose, every single day. It’s about fighting for each other when life throws tests your way. It’s about showing up, growing together, and proving that ‘impossible’ is usually just someone’s fear talking.”

“Two people. Two cultures. One future. We didn’t just make it work; we built something beautiful. Something real. Something worth protecting. And the crazy part? This is only the beginning. If you needed a sign that REAL love still exists… here it is. Don’t let people who settled for less convince you that you’re asking for too much. Don’t let doubt steal a story that could change your life. Choose the person who brings you peace, growth, and purpose, even if the world doesn’t understand it.”

She concluded:

“To anyone reading this: Your soulmate may not look like what you expected… may not speak the same language… may not come from your city, your culture, or your comfort zone. But when it’s real, you’ll know. And it’ll be worth every risk. More memories coming. More growth. More blessings. This love story is far from done; we’re just warming up.”

Cross-cultural love story shines

The new footage posted by user @judy_logan01 quickly became one of the most-shared wedding clips of the week, capturing the attention of TikTok users who love wedding content. The visuals appealed to people who enjoy cultural ceremonies, heartfelt love stories and behind-the-scenes wedding preparation. Many were drawn to how naturally the couple interacted and how beautifully the day was put together, from décor to traditional elements.

People across social platforms left heartwarming comments about the couple’s bond and the beauty of the ceremony. Others admired the cultural pride displayed throughout the event and appreciated how Judy and Addie honoured both of their backgrounds. The clip left viewers feeling inspired, moved and genuinely happy for the couple as they begin their marriage journey.

A screenshot from the newly released footage from Judy and Addie’s wedding. Image: @judy_logan01

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Therealsipati wrote:

“What a beautiful wedding it was, my friend. ❤️”

Michelle Yondie Vena said:

“This was a beautiful day. 🥺❤️”

Ivahdiva added:

“Congratulations on your marriage. May this new chapter of your lives be filled with unwavering love, mutual respect, and lasting joy. Wishing you both a future enriched with peace, prosperity, and a deepening bond as you walk this journey together. ❤ ”

Portia Mbengeni shared:

“Why am I crying? Congratulations, Mrs Logan. 🥰”

Tam said:

“I’ve been watching your videos for a long time now, and it’s been so nice to see how good God has been to you and your family. Congratulations. ❤️”

Nelly_maf added:

“I’ve never been this happy for someone I don’t know… Congrats Juds. ❤️❤️❤️ To a happy marriage.”

Mass Beauty said:

“Love is sweet o! 🥺❤️💯 I tap into your grace, beautiful. 💋🔥”

Imyo said:

“You looked like a makhoti princess, sana! 🤩 Translation: You looked like a real princess bride!”

Just a random girl said:

“You guys looked so adorable and beautiful. 💗 Best couple for real. Hope more blessings come to y’all. 🎀”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to weddings

Part 3 of Judy’s traditional wedding series showcased a deeply cultural celebration that beautifully merged two families from different backgrounds.

An entertainment influencer posted a series of photos from the 2012 Generations wedding episode of characters Phenyo and Dineo.

A wedding ceremony was rocked by chaos after a bride, attempting a grand entrance by descending from the venue’s roof, had her cable snap.

Source: Briefly News