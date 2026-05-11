Former The Queen and Kings of Joburg actor Nimrod Nkosi has landed a role in Love at Second Sight

Nkosi recently made headlines when he returned to his role as Nkaba on Generations: The Legacy

The media personality also recently surprised his fans on social media when he responded to his leaked voice note

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'Generations: The Legacy's Nimrod Nkosi lands a role in 'Love at Second Sight'. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Legendary actor Nimrod Nkosi, who plays a politician in Generations: The Legacy, has scored a role on Mzansi Magic's Love at Second Sight.

Nkosi recently trended online when he commented on his voice note, which was leaked on social media.

Entertainment commentator Ta_Hlumza shared on his X account on Sunday, 10 May 2026, that Nkosi has joined the show.

"Mzansi Magic has released the official trailer for their upcoming mini series Love at Second Sight, starting Monday, 11 May to Wednesday, 13 May, at 19h00 on Mzansi Magic," he wrote.

The three-part series will play from 11-13 May 2026 at 19h00, on DSTV channel 161.

"When her long-lost first love returns as her stable fiancé's best friend, a successful woman must choose between the secure, prestige-filled life her family expects and the soulful connection she never truly outgrew," he said.

The media personality and actor will star opposite actors Amanda Seome, Nduduzo Zuma, and Aluve Mjali on the upcoming mini-series.

Nimrod Nkosi's previous TV roles

The former Jam Alley TV personality previously portrayed a drug dealer from season one to season seven on Mzansi Magic's cancelled TV show The Queen as Dlamini.

The fan-favourite media personality also played the character of Ronnie on eTV's cancelled telenovela Smoke & Mirrors.

Nkosi is also known for his roles on Scandal! where he portrayed the roles of Hector and Mzansi Magic's award-winning telenovela Isibaya as Alfred Phakathi from seasons four to five.

The fan-favourite actor also wowed his fans when he joined the second season of Ferguson Films' series Kings of Joburg as Uncle Themba.

Nkosi, who is famously known for presenting Mzansi Magic's TV show Utatakho, also starred in the first and second seasons of Showmax's legal drama series Law, Love & Betrayal as Gatsha Gumede.

The award-winning TV presenter appeared as a guest on I Love South Africa and also starred in SABC3's cancelled TV show The Estate as Papa M.

Fans of the media personality also spotted him in the third season of Netflix's steamy series Fatal Seduction as Samson Tau, alongside Kgomotso Christopher, Thapelo Mokoena, and Thando Thabethe.

'Generations: The Legacy' actor Nimrod Nkosi joins the cast of 'Love at Second Sight'. Image: MetroFMSA

Source: Instagram

TV Personality Nimrod Nkosi addresses ex-fiancée’s fake pregnancy in video interview

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular Generations: The Legacy actor and TV personality Nimrod Nkosi discussed his former fiancée's phantom pregnancy.

The former Jam Alley and Utatakho TV presenter revealed that he was scammed for six months by a woman who pretended she was pregnant with triplets.

South Africans took to Nkosi's interview to comfort the legendary actor and TV personality.

Source: Briefly News