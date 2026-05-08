There seems to have been a breakthrough in Nimrod Nkosi's life, as the South African actor has landed a new gig

Although he is not a new face, Nimrod Nkosi has reprised his role on Generations: The Legacy

The news came almost a week after his voice note was leaked on social media, and Mzansi is not holding back on their opinions

Nimrod Nkosi has returned to ‘Generations: The Legacy’. Image: Nimrodnkosi

Source: Instagram

Following the scandal that followed when Phil Mphela leaked a voice note from Nimrod Nkosi begging a friend for assistance as he apparently hit rock bottom, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

However, not everyone is jumping for joy, as some social media users reckoned that the buildup to this announcement was dramatic.

Nimrod returns to SABC 1 telenovela

According to Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, Nimrod Nkosi has finally landed a gig on the SABC 1 telenovela, Generations: The Legacy.

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However, he will not be a new face, as he will be reprising his role of Walter Nkaba. The X post was shared on Thursday, 7 May 2026, a week after the voice note caused online drama, with Andile Ncube condemning Mphela for sharing it.

On 1 May, Mphela hinted that Nkosi had something major to announce, hence the voice note:

"Something big is brewing. A cryptic voicenote has been shared about Nimrod Nkosi looking for a new job. On the voicenote, Nimrod bemoans that after 20 years in the industry, he is contemplating taking a different direction. Not clear on what that would be, but re tlabe rele daar when "Mr Lotto" finally reveals his moves. Looks like something big is coming," Mphela wrote at the time.

However, fellow actress Rami Chuene called this whole saga a prank, saying Phil and Nimrod planned it.

"I know a promo prank when I see one. Also, @PhilMphela would never do something like this to bring another person down, especially in our industry. Can’t wait to see what is actually brewing. It might have gone sideways a bit, but it definitely got us talking. Phil’s job is done here," she replied.

Nimrod Nkosi will return to ‘Generations: The Legacy’. Image: Nimrodnkosi

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to Nimrod's role

Some people are still hopeful that the voice note was a genuine plea for help and not a promo. Others reckon that there is still something major in the pipeline for Nimrod, as Generations: The Legacy was not worth all that trouble.

Below are some of the opinions of netizens:

@AmuMabasa2 was shocked:

"This was the announcement? A trailer would have sufficed. Not all this #GetNimrodAJob nonsense."

@xeliwe laughed:

"🤣 All of this for Mfundi Mvundla production.. Aii ngeke Phil, you guy sare bored asoze. Generations, mxim."

@EzamaCirha replied:

"Oh, that’s wonderful news. He got himself a full-time job because it doesn’t matter if that soapie is watched by 10 people, never trend it’s on TV for life, Mfundi Vundla made the pots for SA actors sheim."

@Mricho82 congratulated:

"I knew you were fooling with us, well played though, and we wish him all of the best."

Nimrod Nkosi reacts to voice note drama

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nimrod Nkosi reacted to his leaked voice note on social media. Nkosi recently sparked a debate online when his private conversation was shared online.

Celeb friends of the actor and fans comforted him on his Instagram post on Sunday, 3 May 2026.

Source: Briefly News