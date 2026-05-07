Rea Gopane finally revealed more details about his AI-generated hit song, Suka, as well as the artist he used as inspiration

Following the viral success of the song, which trended across social media and topped streaming charts, Gopane explained that a lot of work went into creating it

His revelations sparked an intense debate in the comment section, with several followers fearing that he might find himself at the centre of another high-profile legal showdown

Rea Gopane finally revealed the song he copied to create his viral hit. Images: rea.gopane

Source: Instagram

Rea Gopane finally lifted the lid on his viral AI-generated hit song Suka months after its release.

During a Podcast and Chill interview on Thursday, 7 May 2026, the controversial musician was asked about the work that went into the creation of the song, which dropped in December 2025.

Gopane explained that he tried out two popular software programs before finally settling on the less complicated Suno, an AI music generator.

"I started generating a couple of stuff with ChatGPT, then Suka comes out, I swear to God."

The artist revealed how he took a song by one of his favourite artists, initially concealing their name, and instructed ChatGPT to contextualise the song for a computer to understand.

"Put it into words, take these sounds, put them into a prompt, include the snares, the shakers, BPM, and the chords."

He mentioned that his only original thought was the word "Suka," which became the main lyric and title of the song. Gopane admitted that many listeners had already pointed out the striking similarities between his track and a well-known Amapiano anthem - Adiwele by Kabza De Small and Young Stunna.

"It's my favourite Amapiano song of all time," said Rea Gopane, confirming that he, in fact, used Young Stunna's breakout song to create his own chart-topping hit.

Rea Gopane claims he used an AI software to copy Kabza De Small and Young Stunna's song, 'Adiwele.' Images: kabelomotha_, rea.gopane, youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

He explained that the process was a lot of work at the beginning; however, once the right prompts were in place, the technology did the heavy lifting, allowing him to work on several upcoming releases simultaneously.

While the song's creation is public knowledge, Gopane's latest revelations reignited a fierce debate within the music industry, catching the attention of industry insiders, including Advocate Katlego Malatji, an entertainment lawyer and executive, who was appointed as the Director of Southern African Repertoire at Sony Music Africa in August 2025. He is also known as a co-founder of Homecoming Events and Kabza's legal representative.

With Bonang Matheba already on his payroll over their defamation lawsuit, many people online fear that Gopane may soon face another legal showdown with Kabza.

Watch Rea Gopane's interview below.

Social media reacts to Rea Gopane's revelations

Online users said Rea Gopane dug up his own grave by revealing the song he copied. Read some of the comments below.

thato_nmv said:

"I hope they sue him."

Mmely_Antidote reacted:

"What a rookie mistake."

phunyas1 predicted:

"Watch Malatji and Sony sue him, then Bonang will finish him. He’s too loud, this boy."

EphKeezy was fascinated:

"What is it about this platform that gets guests to spill all the details?"

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Source: Briefly News