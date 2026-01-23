Controversial media personality Rea Gopane recently responded to the criticism he has faced online

This was after many netizens made fun of his music, and others judged how it sounded

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Rea's retaliation on social media

Rea Gopane reacted to the criticism he faced online. Image: @everythingsamusic

Source: Instagram

Welele, things are a bit shaky for the controversial media personality Rea Gopane as he decided to respond to the heavy criticism he has been receiving on social media regarding his music.

On Thursday, 22 January 2026, an online user @Khazimla_maq decided to post a status update about the media personality who is famous for his high-stakes defamation battle with Bonang Matheba, responding to the bad publicity he has been receiving regarding his new venture.

In the post, Gopane said:

"I'm being forced to play industry politics I want nothing to do with! If you genuinely enjoy my music, you are all I need, and I appreciate you. Anybody else can jump!"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Rea's response

Shortly after the star shared on social media what he thought about the criticism he has been receiving, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@konkriet said:

"Bro used Chatgpt to write this statement."

@Nonsiieee_m wrote:

"Besides his music, is he known for anything else?"

@Stocks75561658 commented:

"We're giving too much power to AI guys. Music has a magical way of connecting to the soul. The End is coming, bookmark this!"

@Tshepowfour3 responded:

"Bro doesn’t let AI sleep shame, even this you can tell it was written by it."

@KmaanDasoul replied:

"Could’ve said “my generated music” instead. Also, man, you need to start prompting new drums, I’m sure AI can produce something different if you just tell it, can’t be listening to the same thing over & over."

@kay_l6916 shared:

"I see normal people are not really bothered by this AI music. I get it, it slaps, it slaps, but guy I feel for the people who invest sleepless nights on this thing."

Netizens debate over Rea's alleged AI-generated song

The online community is abuzz with both praise and criticism for Gopane's creative use of AI to create music, sparking a heated debate over the blurred lines between technological innovation and traditional artistry.

The song currently sits at the top of Gopane's most-popular songs on Spotify, having garnered over 1.5 million streams in a little over a month. Regardless of where listeners stand, the virality of the song has solidified Gopane’s reputation.

