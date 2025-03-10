Bonang Matheba is still on blogger Rea Gopane's case after she sued him for R300K after he made defamatory allegations about her

An X user alleged that Rea Gopane is now in the adult business, however, Bonang is not phased and said she will get every cent due to her

Mzansi is amused by the drama and is rallying behind Bonang Matheba to clear her name and get paid her dues

Bonang demanded her money from blogger Rea Gopane.

Source: Instagram

Media personality Bonang Matheba sued podcaster and blogger Rea Gopane after he made defamatory allegations about her. Now, three years later, Bonang still demands her money be paid in full.

Bonang reacts to Rea Gopane's new alleged side hustle

Everything SA Music TV host Rea Gopane is in a legal tussle with radio and TV presenter Bonang Matheba, and it is not ending unless he settles his R300K debt.

Just recently, an X (Twitter) user alleged that Rea Gopane is speculated to be in the adult business. An unfazed Bonang Matheba reacted to the X post, saying she will at least be getting her money in full.

In a separate post, Bonang Matheba advised her followers to mind their own business and live a debt-free life.

"Learn to mind your own business. Keeps you out of trouble and out of debt."

All you need to know about Bonang and Rea Gopane's legal battle

In 2021, Rea Gopane, on his podcast Everything SA Music, alleged that Bonang Matheba introduced the late AKA to substances and even mentioned Scoop Makhathini

An enraged Bonang Matheba slapped Rea with a lawsuit, who then issued a video apologising to Bonang for defaming her

In 2022, Bonang announced that she had won her court case and stated that she had sued Rea Gopane for R300,000

One of the demands Bonang stated in her lawsuit was for Rea to keep her name out of his mouth, but he did not abide by that and continued to speak negatively about her

Bonang wants her money from blogger Rea Gopane.

Source: Twitter

Mzansi reacts to Bonang's tweet

SA is amused by the drama, and although many are siding with Bonang Matheba, some are asking for leniency, saying Rea has probably learnt his lesson.

@vusi_mygy exclaimed:

"Good, he must pay and stop being too forward!"

@Emmy_Jiyane joked:

"Eish imagine being R1.5m in debt and 500k is owed to the biggest and most influential celebrity in the country. I'd run away to Zimbabwe."

@MrsMonnica cried:

"You can’t be that heartless. He was still a baby."

@MoketeKamohelo pleaded:

"Please forgive him and drop the lawsuit."

@Sbo19DarkBeauty laughed:

"Mercy, mama….but then again, people are full of disrespect."

Bonang Matheba unveils collab with Steve Madden

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonang Matheba had fashion lovers excited after he announced her latest collaboration with Steve Madden. Bonang and the fashion company launched the Steve Madden X Bonang Matheba ESSENTIALS collection, featuring bags, shoes, and clothing.

People praised Bonang’s influence and style, expressing eagerness to purchase items from the collection. Bonang has previously collaborated with top brands like Legit, Woolworths, L'Oréal Paris, and Steve Madden.

