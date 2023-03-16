Bonang Matheba revealed that she is still receiving payments from YouTube podcaster Rea Gopane

The Mzansi media personality won a defamation case against the Everything SA Music TV host after he claimed she was a drug user

Twitter users said the Bonang and Rea's court case should serve as a lesson to those who spread baseless claims about others

Bonang Matheba shared that YouTuber Rea Gopane is still paying the R300 000 she sued him for after he made defamatory accusations against her.

Bonang Matheba revealed on Twitter that Rea Gopane is still paying the R300 000 she sued him for defamation. Image: @bonang_m and @reagopane

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, Rea claimed to have been informed by Scoop Makhathini that Bonang introduced slain rapper AKA to drugs, who later had his late fiancée Anele Nelli Tembe hooked on the addictive substances.

The utterances painted Bonang badly to the public, and she took Rea to court. The magistrate ordered Goapne to pay R300 000, which Bonang claimed she's still waiting for him to finish paying.

Bonang Matheba reveals Rea Gopane pays her in instalments

The Being Bonang star shared that Rea couldn't afford to pay the R300 000 in total and has opted to pay her bits by bits. This revelation came after peeps were curious about what happens when someone sues a broke person, and Queen B didn't hesitate to name and shame Rea in a tweet.

Bonang Matheba's fans applaud her for suing Rea Gopane

@Monalisa3000i said:

"The Queen has spoken ❤"

@omegz_ shared:

"I love that for you."

@TumiZwane18 posted:

"Consequences ❤️"

@Abiathar_m replied:

"Good! If you run your mouth, you better run that check!"

@_ayabongaduma commented:

"Paying monthly instalments because you couldn’t keep your mouth shut isikweletu sokuphapha."

@kwakhokula wrote:

"Guys, let this be a lesson."

@sibsmans also said:

"That time I don’t even remember what he said but he’s still paying for it."

@HomeIsMamelodi added:

"All he needed to do was apologise."

Rea Gopane refuses to pay Bonang Matheba after he was sued for defamation

Briefly News reported that Rea Gopane couldn't stop talking about Bonang even after losing the defamation case. The podcaster refused to pay the R300 000 settlement order.

In a Twitter video post by @ThisIsColbert, Rea further called Bonang all sorts of names.

"I don't care what the court says, I am not paying. That's why I didn't go to court, I am busy. I don't have time for Bonang."

Musa Khawula reportedly sued by Dumani Khuzwayo for R500 000 after alleging photographer has AIDS

In other stories, Briefly News reported that The Pope of Pop Culture host Musa Khawula is allegedly being sued for R500 000 after making serious allegations about celebrity photographer Dumani Khuzwayo's health status.

According to ZAlebs, while Musa was still a famous Twitter blogger, he shared a tweet suggesting Khuzwayo had AIDS. Khawula also claimed that Khuzwayo was part of a group of men who engaged in sexual relationships for money.

After thousands of people shared the tweet, Khuzwayo took Musa to court, and the Johannesburg High Court ordered Khawula to pay half a million rand.

