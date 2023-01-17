Podcaster Rea Gopane has again said that he won't pay Bonang Matheba a cent after the court instructed him to pay her R300 000 a few years back

The vlogger claimed apparently claimed the media personality is delusional in the latest episode of his podcast, adding that he doesn't care what the court says

Bonang won a defamation lawsuit againt the controversial podcaster after he reportedly claimed she introduced her former bae, AKA, to dr*gs

Rea Gopane has again shaded larger-than-life media personality, Bonang Matheba. The podcaster is also refusing to pay the media personality R300 000.

Podcaster Rea Gopane has again refused to pay Bonang Matheba her R300k.

Source: Instagram

Bonang won a defamation lawsuit against Rea and the court instructed him to pay her R300k in damages. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Rea made it clear that Queen B is not getting a cent from him.

In a trending clip, Rea reportedly claimed Bonang Matheba is a delusional woman. According to popular Twitter user @ThisIsColbert, Rea further said:

"I don't care what the court says, I am not paying. That's why I didn't go to court, I am busy. I don't have time for Bonang."

Is Rea Gopane chasing clout?

Rea accused Bonang of allegedly introducing her former boyfriend, AKA, to dr*gs. Social media users shared mixed reactions to Rea's remarks. Some accused him of using Bonang's name for clout.

@justitia_lejoy0 said:

"We only see him when he talks about Bonang and he knows. Let the spotlight shine on him."

@Thuske1997 wrote:

"The other sekaqala ukubona ukuthi this Rea guy ke flop of a person."

@SpotOnLee commented:

"How many nights would this guy survive in prison... I say 30 minutes tops... Bonang should get it done."

@SammyM20916034 added:

"Yhoooo, boy wa telela shame. I wish this boy pokes me. I will fit sh*t in his attitude and make him be afraid to even mention my own name. I would pay money to make sure this boy never leaves prison for years."

Arthur Mafokate in trouble with the law

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Arthur Mafokate is reportedly in trouble with the law. The Kwaito legend's assets were allegedly been frozen by the SIU.

Journalist Cliff Shiko reports that some of the lux properties linked to former lotteries boss and others have also been frozen. Takig to Twitter Clifford wrote:

"SIU freezes luxury properties linked to musician Arthur Mafokate, former lotteries boss and others. Five NPOs received funding of R56 million from NLC."

Peeps shared mixed reactions to the news. Some said they though the music producer was living lavish because of the money he made when he was still actively involved in the music industry.

