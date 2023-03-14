Musa Khawula has reportedly been sued for a half-million rand for slandering the name of celebrity photographer Dumani Khuzwayo

According to reports, Khawula tweeted that Khuzwayo has Aids and is part of a group of young men who sell their bodies for money

After reviewing all of the evidence, the Johannesburg High Court found Musa guilty and ordered him to remove all his Khuzwayo-related social media content

The Pope of Pop Culture host Musa Khawula is allegedly being sued for R500 000 after making serious allegations about celebrity photographer Dumani Khuzwayo's health status.

Musa Khawula has been ordered by the Johannesburg High Court to remove all his hurtful posts about Dumani Khuzwayo. Images: @dumanikhuzwayo/Instagram and @tndaba/Twitter

According to ZAlebs, while Musa was still a famous Twitter blogger, he shared a tweet suggesting Khuzwayo has AIDS. Khawula also claimed that Khuzwayo was part of a group of men who engage in sexual relationships for money.

Musa Khawula sued for R500 000 for a defamation case against Dumani Khuzwayo

After thousands of people shared the tweet, Khuzwayo took Musa to court, and the Johannesburg High Court ordered Khawula to pay half a million rand.

Zimoja Lezinto reports that this is after the court of law reviewed all of the evidence presented to them and determined that the decision was appropriate in light of Musa's defamation crime.

"It is ordered that the respondent pay the sum of R500 000.00 to the applicant, interest on the aforesaid sum of R500 000.00 at the rate of 9.75% per annum a tempore mora until date of payment in full."

Musa Khawula ordered by the court to apologise to Dumani Khuzwayo

In addition to the R500 000 fine, Musa was ordered by the Johannesburg High Court to issue a public apology to Dumani Khuzwayo and post it on all of his social media platforms.

The judge has also instructed Khawula to remove all defamatory and hurtful statements about Dumani from his social media pages.

