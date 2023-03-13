Musa Khawula is in hot water after he rudely mentioned AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter on his podcast

The celebrity blogger was talking about Kairo Forbes' inheritance following AKA's death, and his delivery rubbed people the wrong way

Mzansi people took to social media to bash Musa, and some said he should leave children out of his gossip

Musa Khawula has managed to turn a lot of his haters into fans with his popular YouTube channel The Pope of Pop Culture. People have grown accustomed to his dark sense of humour, and many have shared on social media that his videos about celebrity gossip are a guilty pleasure.

Musa Khawula trends on Twitter

Two days ago, Musa posted a video about how AKA's loved ones are dealing with his death following his shooting in Durban. He briefly mentioned the late rapper's daughter with DJ Zinhle Kairo and referred to her with a derogatory name. Short clips of his YouTube video spread online, and he topped trending topics on Twitter.

Watch Musa Khawula discussing AKA and Kairo in the Twitter clip below:

Mzansi Tweeps talk about Musa's unfiltered gossip

A lot of people who were rooting for the controversial blogger said he crossed the line by calling Kairo out of her name. The Megacy even went as far as saying his YouTube channel should be reported.

@Rebel_YSL said:

"Bruh! Musa cannot be defeated."

@NhlanhlaSompss asked:

"How come this boy hasn’t gotten a proper beating yet mara?"

@hlabanematt tweeted:

"Can’t they arrest him for something?"

@Sihle___ mentioned:

"Wabona when it comes to children that’s where we draw the line, leave the child out of it."

@Mduduzi_L posted:

"This guy crossed about 100 boundaries in 53 seconds."

@thabelomaanda wrote:

"Megacy where are you? Why is this account still active on YouTube? Go report it."

@tumeloditle added:

"At this rate, Musa Khawula is following Nota to prison."

