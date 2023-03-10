Mohale Motaung has responded to Musa Khawula's claims that he is having financial difficulties and living in a dingy apartment

The media personality jokingly made fun of the gossip by using sarcasm when a tweep asked about his whereabouts

Mzansi peeps were left laughing out loud by Mohale's hilarious reply, saying it's the best way to deal with "fake" news

Mohale Motaung has seemingly responded to claims that he's broke and uses men to fund the lavish lifestyles his ex-hubby Somizi Mhlongo introduced him to.

Mohale Motaung poked fun at Musa Khawula's claims about his financial situation. Image: @mohale_77/Instagram and @MusaKhawula/Twitter

A few days ago, Musa Khawula took to his controversial YouTube show, The Pope of Pop Culture, and claimed Motaung was financially struggling and dates politicians to maintain his soft life. Khawula claimed Mohale lives in a dingy apartment and indulges in inyama yenhloko because life is showing him flames.

Mohale Motaung mocks Musa Khawula's claims about his financial status

Responding to a Twitter user who wanted to know his whereabouts, Mohale replied that he was in his shabby apartment and eating inyama yenhloko, just as the hearsays have suggested

Mzansi lauds how Mohale Motaung handled Musa Khawula's claims

Mohale's tweet had people in stitches, and they said it was the best response to gossip mongers spreading "fake" news.

@Trevor_Nkgweng said:

"Your sense of humour is on another level. I like it."

@neilewesi posted:

"And inyama yenhloko is so nice. I don’t know why it’s catching strays "

@babes7702 replied:

"Yes, give him something to talk about Awunachill kwa wena nje."

@sbahlelangeni commented:

"You're so wrong for this "

@brian_royalb wrote:

"Bathong wena Petty Labelle "

@Alyycceee also said:

"You are chaotic "

@marcia_breeze also shared:

"I told you to hand over your phone, you're chaotic "

@nolwee added:

" Your sarcasm."

Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo to end their marriage without involving the courts

Briefly News reported that Musa's claims about Mohale's financial status started when he alleged that he failed to scam the Idols SA judge using marriage.

In 2022, there were claims that Mohale wanted 50% of Somizi's estate, but those rumours were debunked when legal documents stating Somgaga withdrew their divorce case from the court recently trended. ZAlebs reports that the decision was made because their customary marriage was invalid, just as Mohale suggested.

"We had initially agreed that a marriage existed, but Mohale later claimed that no valid marriage had taken place," said Somizi.

Mohale Motaung flaunts pricey Bentley while launching his club amid reports he is broke and homeless

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mohale Motaung poured cold water on rumours that he was broke and homeless. The star charted Twitter trends when Musa Khawula alleged that he couldn't afford the fancy lifestyle after leaving Somizi.

Speaking during his popular show The Pope of Pop Culture, Musa Khawula alleged that Somizi's ex-husband had resorted to dating rich politicians to keep up with the lifestyle.

However, on his Instagram page, Mohale announced he was launching a new nightclub. He also flaunted a Bentley worth millions on his page.

