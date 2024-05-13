A beautiful graduate received her degree in dance when she took on the famous Mkhukhu choreography

The University of KwaZulu-Natal captured the woman's short dance and posted it on their TikTok account

Lots of UKZN graduation content is making rounds on social media, as the scheduled event ends on Tuesday, 14 May

A graduate did a trending TikTok dance before accepting her degree. Images: @ukzn_official

A recent graduate showed the world how she received her degree by taking on the viral Mkhukhu dance.

With graduation in full swing at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), many graduates proudly walk on stage to accept their parchment paper. Others make their special moment even brighter by adding popular moves to exude their happiness further.

A beautiful graduate did just that when she incorporated the Mkhukhu TikTok dance challenge set by rising star DJ KMAT. The deejay's popular song also features CowBoii, Djygubzin.live and Ranger.

Before getting to the chancellor for him to confer her degree, the barefoot woman took on the choreography by raising her hands above her head and gently knocking the sides of her hands.

Watch the video shared by UKZN's official TikTok account below:

Graduation in full swing at UKZN

According to UKZN, the 2024 graduation ceremonies occurred at the Sports Centre at its Westville campus in Durban. Starting Monday, 6 May, with the College of Health Sciences, a light was shed on the College of Law and Management Studies the next day.

Wednesday, 8 May, was dedicated to the College of Agriculture, Engineering, and Science, while the largest faculty graduation, the College of Humanities, took place from Thursday, 9 May, to Tuesday, 14 May, excluding the weekend.

Proud dad captured celebrating at UKZN graduation

Briefly News recently reported on a proud father who showed off his happiness during a graduation ceremony at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Standing between other parents and families at the bottom of some steps, the smiling man began to dance in celebration - rhythmically jumping up and down and swinging his arms in and out. It came as no surprise when Facebook users responded to the video with joy in their hearts.

