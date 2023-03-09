Somizi Mhlongo has withdrawn his case against Mohale Motaung, and the Johannesburg High Court ordered him to pay his ex-husband's legal fees

The famous ex-lovers took each other to court to settle their messy divorce after Mohale made abuse allegations against Somgaga

Mohale attempted not to involve the court, but Somizi was sure he wanted to appear in front of a magistrate, but it appears that he no longer does

The Johannesburg High Court ordered Somizi Mhlongo to pay all of his ex-husband Mohale Motang's legal fees after he withdrew his court case against him.

Somizi Mhlongo withdrew the case against Mohale Motaung following their messy split. Image: @mohale_77 and @somizi

The controversial exes took each other to court after Motaung alleged that Somizi was abusive in their short-lived marriage. The controversy even jeopardised SomG's jobs, including at Idols SA, where he was told to take a break until the explosive accusations cooled off.

Sunday World reports Mohale suggested mediation, where they would settle their messy divorce without involving the court, but SomG refused and wanted to meet him in court. However, Mhlongo no longer wants to air their dirty laundry in public.

Somizi Mhlongo withdraws court case against Mohale Motaung

Taking to Twitter, @Nampree posted the court documents confirming that Somizi withdrew the case against Mohale. The legal papers stated that the Johannesburg High Court ordered Somgaga to pay Mohale's legal fees.

Mzansi celebrates after Somizi Mhlongo withdrew the abuse case against Mohale Motaung

Peeps were in a celebratory mood because Mohale went through a lot of bullying when he alleged that Somizi abused him. Some Mzansi people and Somizi called him a gold digger, reported ZAlebs.

@HloniphaNtswam said:

"Mohale faced so much humiliation from the entertainment space, from podcasters to newspapers. I really hope he was paid what he was due because of the amount of people that bullied him to save face for S*mizi meanwhile, the whole LGBTQ knows how abusive he is "

@Nbantu_ shared:

"Sanitizing his name throughout the whole season of his reality show did not work? I'm still annoyed at how we never got a straight answer when Lorcia asked if he beat Mohale or not. He explained nothing and went on to talk about being back on Idols "

@fezeka_stwayi replied:

"I'm happy for Mohale. No wonder he was shady with that Sarafina pic I love this for him."

@TheRealNengwi commented:

"I was having an absolutely horrible week, but this made me happy. We serve a living God! Does Mohale have a legal ground to sue for emotional nton-nton? The guy suffered "

@Bellow_MS also said:

"I will bring the bottles, you bring the glasses "

@Presh_Kamo added:

"This calls for a celebration "

