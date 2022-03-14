Somizi Mhlongo and his estranged husband Mohale Motaung are gearing up to head to the Johannesburg high court for their divorce settlement

After their messy separation scandal where Mohale accused the Idols SA judge of abuse, Somizi has filed his own counter case against the radio host

Motaung is reported to have begged Mhlongo for mediation rather than making their issues public but Somizi is said to have rejected this request

The plot of Somizi and Mohale's divorce drama is about to thicken. The estranged couple is said to be preparing to settle their divorce after months of messieness. Mhlongo is reported to have his own set of abuse charges against Motaung.

Somizi has shared that he too was allegedly abused by his ex-husband Mohale. For those reasons, the media personality has refused Mohale's pleas for mediation and has filed a counter case against him.

Sunday World reported that the two celebs' divorce case is about to get even uglier. Motaung is said to have asked Somizi to settle things via mediation but the choreographer has refused this deal on account of Mohale's conduct.

After Mohale came out with his defamatory allegations against Somizi, the entertainer almost lost it all as brands were dropping him and his gigs were parting ways with him. The Idols SA judge went through the wringer as he and Mohale attempted to go their separate ways.

The former couple will now be expected to lay it all out on the table at the Johannesburg high court. The South African reports that Somizi is preparing to take out all of the files he has on Mohale.

On top of the counter abuse charges, Mhlongo and Motaung will also be fighting for the division of their joint estate, since they were married in community of property. Although Mohale's previous statements read that he wants nothing from Somizi except for his clothes and car.

