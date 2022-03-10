Mzansi media personality Somizi Mhlongo had a close encounter with a lion when he took a safari trip to the Leopard Hills Private Reserve recently

The reality TV star shared that his soul left his body for a few seconds when the hungry-looking lion strolled past their car while he filmed it

Social media users praised the Idols SA judge for his bravery as many took to his timeline to talk about how he was able to continue filming the king of the beasts

Somizi had a close encounter with a lion. The larger-than-life media personality went on a safari trip to the Leopard Hills Private Game Reserve recently.

Somizi Mhlongo had a close encounter with a lion. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The Idols SA judge shared that his soul left his body for a short period of time when a hungry-looking lion walked past their stationary safari vehicle.

The bubbly reality TV star was brave enough to film his whole experience with his smartphone. Taking to Instagram, SomGaga captioned the clip:

"The moment when my soul left my body for 2 seconds... moments before I got eaten by lions..."

Peeps took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his brush with death. Many agreed that the lion looked hungry when it walked past the car.

liebenbergamber commented:

"Wow, what an experience."

n_y_e_l_z wrote:

"And you were like, let me record my own death angifuni abantu bathethe amanga."

bmaponya2 said:

"And this one looks hungry."

zukisani_r wrote:

"Why didn’t you touch it? I wanted to see something."

asha.herzog commented:

"And you still managed to record?"

queenpru_world said:

"How on earth did you manage to carry on with this video... even attempted a laugh at the end."

royalty_queen_chay added:

"The way that lion was looking at you, Somizi..."

Somizi, Moshe Ndiki and Uzalo's Njeza go on cosy outing

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi, Moshe Ndiki and Njeza from Uzalo are friendship goals. The three stars and a handful of their friends spent some time together at the 012 Lifestyle in Brooklyn in Pretoria.

The Idols SA judge took to social media to share stunning snaps they took at the hip and happening venue on Sunday, 6 March. The larger-than-life media personality asked his followers on his timeline to choose their fave personality from the snaps he posted.

The bubbly SomGaga, who rocks two iziphandla (traditional wristbands) on his right hand these days, captioned the 10 pics he shared on Instagram: "Khethomthandayo."

