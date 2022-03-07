Somizi, Moshe Ndiki, Uzalo star Njeza and a couple of their squad had a cosy evening at 012 Lifestyle in Brooklyn, Pretoria over the weekend

The larger-than-life media personality posted 10 stunning snaps of their outing on his official Instagram account and Mzansi is here for it

The reality TV star asked his followers to choose their fave personality from the pics and most of them obviously showed love to SomGaga

Somizi, Moshe Ndiki and Njeza from Uzalo are friendship goals. The three stars and a handful of their friends spent some time together at the 012 Lifestyle in Brooklyn in Pretoria.

Somizi Mhlongo, Moshe Ndiki and Uzalo’s Njeza spent their Sunday at 012 Lifestyle in Brooklyn, Pretoria. Image: @somizi, @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

The Idols SA judge took to social media to share stunning snaps they took at the hip and happening venue on Sunday, 6 March. The larger-than-life media personality asked his followers on his timeline to choose their fave personality from the snaps he posted.

The bubbly SomGaga, who rocks two iziphandla (traditional wristbands) on his right hand these days, captioned the 10 pics he shared on Instagram:

"Khethomthandayo."

Peeps then took to his comment section to share their thoughts on the pics.

nokulunganonjah said:

"All of you guys."

erica_nonjaba wrote:

"Njezman."

queenliya25 commented:

"My superstars."

as.ang said:

"Can I just be your wife, let's make this work once and for all."

nthabiseng1681 wrote:

"My superstar, my inspiration."

fatimasmous added:

"Your nails are always on point."

Somizi offers free hugs to people going through a rough patch

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi offered his fans free hugs on Wednesday, 2 March. The larger-than-life media personality took to social media to share that he's spreading some love following Riky Rick's passing.

The Idols SA judge took his timeline to share a clip of himself explaining why he decided to give Mzansi peeps free hugs. The reality TV star shared that he woke up with a heavy heart on Tuesday after realising it was the late rapper's funeral.

He then started thinking about how he could contribute to making people feel good about themselves or their situation. Somizi revealed that he saw the idea on TikTok.

