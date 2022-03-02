Somizi has shared that he is offering South Africans free hugs this Wednesday just to spread some love and positivity to all those who are going through the most

The reality TV star shared that he woke with a heavy heart on Tuesday as it was Riky Rick's funeral, adding that the rapper's death sparked the hug idea

Peeps took to the Idols SA judge's comment section to share that they are looking forward to meeting their fave so he could give them some love via the hug

Somizi is offering his fans free hugs this Wednesday, 2 March. The larger-than-life media personality took to social media to share that he's spreading some love following Riky Rick's passing.

Somizi is offering free hugs this Wednesday to people going though the most. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The Idols SA judge took his timeline to share a clip of himself explaining why he decided to give Mzansi peeps free hugs. The reality TV star shared that he woke up with a heavy heart on Tuesday after realising it was the late rapper's funeral.

He then started thinking how he can contribute to making people feel good about themselves or about their situation. Somizi revealed that he saw the idea on TikTok. SomSom captioned his Instagram post on Tuesday:

"Tomorrow (Wednesday) I'm giving hugs to anyone who bumps into me and needs it."

In the video, SomGaga, who is also a celebrity chef, invited his fans to come to him and give him a hug.

"A hug that says it's going to be okay. A hug that says there's hope and a hug that says do not give up."

His fans took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his kind gesture.

khanyi_mike said:

"I'm in dire need of one but geography things shame, but at this point I can even settle for an air hug or internet hug. That's how badly I need one."

tshedi_03 commented:

"I could use 1 now, it's my birthday today and I feel like hell..."

seema_hope_to_heal_foundation wrote:

"I am sending you a virtual hug and loads of love."

nailed_by_nwabs wrote:

"Let's love and support each other."

ntando_cooks commented:

"So sweet of you. God bless you for your beautiful heart."

buntu_ranana added:

"Will receive the hug in spirit, all the way from Cape Town."

