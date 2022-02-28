Riky Rick's fans and followers have continued to pay tributes to the rapper following his untimely passing on 23 February

A drive across the many cities and towns across Mzansi will show how much the Amantombazane rapper was loved

Fellow celebrities such as Boity, Nadia Nakai and Cassper Nyovest also put the rapper's pictures as display pictures on their Instagram pages

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzanzi continues to mourn Riky Rick. The rapper passed away on Wednesday, 23 February. He is reported to have hanged himself with a rope following a battle with depression.

Billboards with Riky Rick's face have been put up on major highways in honour of the late rapper. Image: Getty Images and @MusaKhawula/Twitter

Source: UGC

Many celebrities and fans took to social media to call for compassion and kindness in the entertainment industry following the rapper's death. Pearl Thusi also denounced cyberbullying, which she described as "cancer".

As "RIP Riky Rick" continues to top Twitter trends, others have taken to the streets to share the love they had for the Boss Zonke hitmaker. TimesLive reports that peeps were moved by the banners with Riky Rick's pictures that were all over major highways in the country.

One peep took to social media to share two billboards that were in Braamfontein and wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Riky Rick's tribute billboards on the highway and in Braamfontein."

Another one shared a billboard that was put up in Pimville, Soweto.

Black Coffee bids final farewell to Riky Rick, describes rapper as the most selfless and kindest human

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee has joined scores of celebs who are mourning the passing of industry mate, Riky Rick. The world-renowned DJ took to social media to bid farewell to the late rapper and send his condolences to his family and friends.

The Superman hitmaker posted a snap of himself with Riky Rick. He penned an emotional caption to his post. The dance music producer shared that he still doesn't know how to express how he feels at the moment.

Taking to Instagram, Black Coffee applauded Riky Rick for being a selfless and caring artist he has come across.

"But I want you to know that whatever God sent you here to do, you did it and you did it well with so much class, love and passion."

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

Source: Briefly News