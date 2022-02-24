Black Coffee has joined scores of artists and fans who have sent their final farewells to late rapper Riky Rick following his untimely passing on Wednesday

The world-renowned DJ described the Boss Zonke hitmaker as the most selfless and kindest human being he has come across in his music career

The Superman hitmaker also praised the late musician for inspiring the youth to dream big and opening up the industry to up-and-coming artists

Black Coffee has joined scores of celebs who are mourning the passing of industry mate, Riky Rick. The world-renowned DJ took to social media to bid farewell to the late rapper and send his condolences to his family and friends.

Black Coffee has bid farewell to Riky Rick. Image: @rikyrickworld, @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

The Superman hitmaker posted a snap of himself with Riky Rick. He penned an emotional caption to his post. The dance music producer shared that he still doesn't know how to express how he feels at the moment.

Taking to Instagram, Black Coffee applauded Riky Rick for being a selfless and caring artist he has come across.

"But I want you to know that whatever God sent you here to do, you did it and you did it well with so much class, love and passion."

He also praised the late star for inspiring Mzansi youth to dream bigger.

"Rest my brother,rest knowing you gave us all of you. Thank you. You will never be forgotten."

Peeps from across the globe took the superstar's timeline to also pay tribute to the Boss Zonke hitmaker.

millanefernandez said:

"An Angel, we miss you already."

snay__mn wrote:

"It hurts like I knew him personally."

mlabisto commented:

"I hope you are okay King Coffee, you posted something than you removed it."

nolitha.mahlutshana said:

"This guy was love personified. He was and will be an advocate of believing in oneself."

taeigh_tae_hey wrote:

"We ought to live our lives purposefully and that, he surely did. Deepest condolences to his family and friends, and all those he treasured and treasured him."

kingmax126 added:

"There will never be anyone like him, he always wanted to help other people."

Source: Briefly News