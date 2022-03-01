Riky Rick's wife Bianca Naidoo has shared an emotional tribute to her late hubby and baby daddy who was one of Mzansi's most popular rapper

The Boss Zonke hitmaker took his own life on Wednesday last week after he lost his fight to depression and his decision shook the entire Mzansi

Speaking at his funeral on Tuesday, Bianca promised to continue Riky's legacy and thanked the late musician for also saving her life while he was still alive

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Riky Rick's wife has promised to keep the late rapper memory and light shining bright. Speaking at her hubby's funeral in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Bianca Naidoo thanked the Boss Zonke hitmaker for choosing her.

Bianca Naidoo has thanked late rapper Riky Rick for saving her life. Image: @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

In a touching tribute to the award-winning musician, she said she'll forever be grateful for "the gift of you".

"I promise to give our children all your love and mine, to keep your memory and your light shining bright."

Bianca, whose hubby took his own life last Wednesday, shared how Riky saved her life on countless times.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"He often said I was saving his life without realising he was saving mine too," she said in a video trending on Twitter which was filmed at the funeral.

She added the fashion-forward artist set her soul on fire.

"He always wanted me to figure out what I wanted to do for me, and to find that which set my soul on fire... little did he know, he was it."

Speaking at his brother-in-law's funeral, Dean Naidoo said he used to call him Rick-star. He shared that he observed the love that Riky and his sister Bianca shared. Shedding a tear, he added:

"He had a gift of always making you feel like a brand new person... Until we meet again my brother, I love you."

Peeps took to Twitter to show love to Bianca and say their final goodbyes to their fave Mzansi rapper.

@Thandoo_x said:

"Bianca is so strong for being able to stand and speak at your soulmate’s funeral."

@OraLoeto_17 commented:

"Listening to Bianca breaks me... I can’t even begin to imagine what she feels right now. An entire life partner bathong ,someone you woke up next to each and everyday,how does one even adjust to such huge and unbearable change?"

@Z_P_M_ wrote:

"Bianca really did a beautiful send off for her hubby. No celebrities, No ministers just family and friends."

Big Zulu sheds tears in emotional video tribute to Riky Rick

In other news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu shed tears when he spoke about his late collaborator, Riky Rick. The rapper and the Boss Zonke hitmaker gave Mzansi a massive song in 2020, Imali Eningi.

Following the heartbreaking news of Riky, Inkabi took to social media to open up about his music peers' death. Riky took his own life when he lost his fight to depression on Wednesday morning, 23 February.

In a video posted on Twitter, Big Zulu said he still doesn't understand how Riky decided to end his own life because he's the one who used to comfort everyone going through tough times in the music industry.

Inkabi shared that Riky Rick was a father to everyone in the industry, not just his own kids. He praised the late star for opening doors for many in the music business.

Source: Briefly News