Nelisiwe Sibiya has shared her ever-so-inspiring rags to riches story in order to inspire those going through hard times to persevere

The actress detailed coming from a household where her mom was a street vendor, to becoming a promoter and sleeping in the mall

Sibiya hopes that her story will touch someone who may be struggling to find the motivation to push through their circumstances

Durban Gen star Nelisiwe Sibiya has stunned many followers with her come-up story. The celeb told fans that life has not always been smooth sailing for her and used her story to motivate all those who might feel that there's no way out.

Nelisiwe Sibiya has shared the inspiring story about her rise to fame. Image: @nelisiwe_faith_sibiya

Source: Instagram

Nelisiwe Sibiya is looking back at all of the things she's been through to get to where she is now. The media personality has not shared her story for sympathy but rather as inspiration for others.

TimesLIVE reports that after finishing high school, Nelisiwe got a job as a promoter and spent nights sleeping in the bathrooms of The Glen Mall for six whole months.

The actress took to Instagram to share a detailed statement about all of the hardships she endured before landing the role on Durban Gen. She wrote:

"Shout-out to my younger self. After matric, the driven young me who had nothing but just a dream, a younger me who would take 3 or 4 taxis every day to go work as a promoter on the streets and malls.

"I look at myself now and I cry, I cry because this is everything I always cried and praying for with my family and MORE IS YET TO COME."

Followers congratulated and thanked her in the comments as they shared some inspiring words of their own.

@tisa_nl said:

"Our job mganiwami, we used to burn in the sun for that money, glad I did it, it builds character and confidence."

@fanele_n commented:

"This!!!!! I hope you’re able to truly enjoy how far you’ve come."

@nontobekokhanyeza wrote:

"You inspire me, babes, right now I'm doing the job that I hate just for my son."

@lindam6679 replied:

"Aaaah Sis Faith. Thank you for disclosing, just the words I wanted to hear. Siyabonga."

