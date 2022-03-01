Heavy K has shared an emotional tribute to Riky Rick and revealed how he was looking forward to sharing the #CottonFest stage with the late rapper

The dance music producer joined scores of South Africans who said their final goodbyes to the Boss Zonke hitmaker who was put to his final place of rest this Tuesday

Speaking at his funeral, King Kotini's young wife, Bianca Naidoo, promised to keep her late husband's memory and light shining bright

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Heavy K has joined scores of South Africans who have said their final goodbyes to Riky Rick. The late rapper was laid to rest on Tuesday, 1 March.

Heavy K shared a touching tribute to Riky Rick. Image: @heavykdrumboss, @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

The house music producer took to social media to share an emotional tribute to the Boss Zonke hitmaker following his untimely passing last Wednesday, 23 February.

Taking to Instagram, Heavy K revealed that he got the chance to give the rapper his flowers when he was still alive. The Beautiful War hitmaker further shared that he was looking forward to sharing the stage with King Kotini at his upcoming #CottonFest gig. He captioned his post:

"REST IN POWER KING, I’m glad I got a chance to tell you how amazing you are & how pure your energy is at all times! I was really looking forward to rock the CottonFest Stage with you! But God knows."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The likes of Big Zulu shed tears when the news of Riky's death broke. The rapper had collaborated with Riky on Imali Eningi. The song launched Inkabi's career. In a video he posted on his timeline, Big Zulu kept asking himself how his favourite collaborator decided to end his own life.

Riky Rick's wife says her final goodbye at her late hubby's funeral

In related news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick's wife has promised to keep the late rapper's memory and light shining bright. Speaking at her hubby's funeral in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Bianca Naidoo thanked her late hubby for choosing her.

In a touching tribute to the award-winning musician, she said she'll forever be grateful for "the gift of you".

Bianca, whose hubby took his own life last Wednesday, shared how Riky Rick saved her life a number of times. Riky's brother-in-law, Dean Naidoo, said he used to call him Rick-star. Speaking at the funeral, Dean shared that he observed the love that Riky and his sister, Bianca, shared.

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

Source: Briefly News