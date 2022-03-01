The Major League DJz have called upon those who will attend the late rapper Riky Rick's funeral service to put on their best clothes in Ricky's honour

Riky Rick made a mark on the music industry as well as the fashion industry with his eccentric sense of fashion

The Boss Zonke rapper will be laid to rest at a private ceremony in Johannesburg today Tuesday 1 March, his family confirmed in a statement

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Riky Rick was not an ordinary artist and the Major League DJz wants his send off to be as different as he was. The musical duo has called upon those who have been invited to attend Riky Rick's funeral service to show up dressed to kill.

Major League DJz have called on those attending Riky Rick's funeral and memorial services to wear their Sunday best. Image: @majorleaguedjz and Getty Images

Source: UGC

Riky Rick passed away on Wednesday and he will be laid to rest today in Johannesburg, his family said in a statement. The funeral service will be an intimate gathering with only the rapper's family and close friends. The statement further states that a memorial service will be held on Friday 4 March and fans can watch the proceedings online.

Taking to their Twitter page, the Ababuyanga hitmakers implored those who have been invited to pay their last respects to Riky Rick to dress for the nines. They wrote:

"Guys everyone please if you coming to the funeral or memorial service, please let's all look our best, like our best. Let's do it for him the last. Like he did for us all."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Their fans and followers couldn't agree more. They even suggested that South Africans should slay from all corners of the country.

@Luh_shabba commented:

"I'd say wherever you are on the day of the funeral SWENKA!"

@KemolemoT said:

"The 23rd of February should be National Umswenko day ."

According to TimesLive, the call from the Major League DJz is because Riky Rick always gave his best in everything he did. They said:

"This was Riky energy towards everything we did ... Always give it your best and move ... Molas we never gonna stop, Legacy, The Energy and your Spirit is with us forever until we meet again on the other side. Love you and Miss you my G."

Riky Rick’s posters splattered across the country as South Africans continue to mourn the rapper’s death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzanzi continues to mourn Riky Rick. The rapper passed away on Wednesday, 23 February. He is reported to have hanged himself with a rope following a battle with depression.

Many celebrities and fans took to social media to call for compassion and kindness in the entertainment industry following the rapper's death. Pearl Thusi also denounced cyberbullying, which she described as "cancer".

As "RIP Riky Rick" continues to top Twitter trends, others have taken to the streets to share the love they had for the Boss Zonke hitmaker. TimesLive reports that peeps were moved by the banners with Riky Rick's pictures that were all over major highways in the country.

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

Source: Briefly News