Flamboyant Mzansi media personality Somizi Mhlongo has shared an iconic fashion tribute to Riky Rick, and Mzansi social media users are feeling it

The Idols SA judge posted a short video of himself rocking a designer outfit with Riky's name on its back and also the year he was born and passed on

Riky Rick took his own life after he lost his fight with depression on Wednesday morning, and stars such as Somizi and many others have been paying their heartfelt tributes to the late rapper

Somizi has taken to social media to share an iconic fashion tribute to Riky Rick. The larger-than-life media personality posted a snap of himself rocking a blinging designer outfit with Riky's name embroidered on it.

Somizi shared an iconic fashion tribute to Riky Rick. Image: @somizi, @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

The back of the reality TV star's jacket has the words "Riky 87 - 22" on. SomGaga is one of many Mzansi celebs who have paid tribute to the late rapper.

SomSom took to Instagram to share the clip of himself rocking the outfit dedicated to the Boss Zonke hitmaker. He was on the set of Idols SA. The singing competition's judge captioned his post:

"RIKY 87-22."

The celeb chef's followers took to his timeline to share their views on his tribute to Riky.

deladus wrote:

"We need to be intentional about having conversations on mental health issues. Living in South Africa is traumatising enough and considering the stigma around mental health issues, people are not encouraged to get help. Always remember that you are lived and help is always on the way."

noskhumbuzo said:

"Welcome back Som-Som and now I can watch Idols again. Rest in peace to Boss Zonke, uKing Kotini."

malydy33 commented:

"He was so young 34 yrs."

lerato5820 said:

"If only he knew how much we appreciate him."

bellindahgama wrote:

"RIP TO KING KOTINI."

_queen_steph_nagel added:

"Dankie SomSom. Always on fleek, slay."

Riky Rick leaves cryptic message for his fans before taking his own life

In related news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick has passed away. The rapper posted a cryptic message earlier on Wednesday saying he'll return a stronger man.

The star's topped the trends list as peeps reacted to the news of his death. The star took his own life. The Boss Zonke hitmaker was the target of trolls recently. The haters claimed his wife, Bianca Naidoo, was no longer happy in their marriage. Riky Rick took to Twitter and posted:

"I’ll return a stronger man. This land is still my home."

Peeps claimed the musician took his own life because of his recent bullying about his marriage.

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

