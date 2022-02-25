AKA took to his timeline to reminisce about his late music peer and favourite collaborate Riky Rick following his death on Wednesday morning

Supa Mega reminded Mzansi about the time when Riky Rick topped the trends list for showing up at the #SAMA24 rocking a matching red hat and face mask

Mzansi social media users agreed that the Boss Zonke hitmaker was way ahead of his time when it comes to fashion, adding that he went faceless way before Kanye West

AKA has taken to social media to reminisce about late rapper and fashion icon, Riky Rick. The award-winning musician posted a snap of the late artist's iconic fashion moment at the #SAMA24 in 2018.

AKA posted hilarious pics of Riky Rick’s 2018 iconic fashion moment. Image: @akaworldwide, @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

Riky rocked a crazy outfit and topped it all of with a matching red hat and face mask. That was way before Kanye West and Kim Kardashian started going faceless on the red carpet.

AKA took to Instagram to remind Mzansi about how fashion-forward his music peer and collaborator was. The Fela In Versace hitmaker captioned the post:

"Do you guys remember this one? Too far ahead."

At the time, the #RikyRickChallenge trended after the pics went viral online. Mzansi peeps took to Supa Mega's timeline and agreed that the Boss Zonke hitmaker was way ahead of his time while some shared that he did it way before Kanye West.

philile.pearl.9484 said:

"Our very own Mr West."

petunia_m.m wrote:

"We never needed Kanye!"

zaddyreloaded commented:

"Trendsetter, love this guy."

xolimathebula said:

"I love your sense of humor, bring us joy in the storm."

flipgworldwide wrote:

"Riky was an icon, I mean who can even come up with that sh*t."

zulu_king_kong commented:

"Before Kanye... Too far ahead."

khanyisamabece added:

"Waaay too far ahead… As a nation we’ve really lost one."

Big Zulu sheds tears in emotional video tribute to Riky Rick

In related news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu shed tears when he spoke about his late collaborator, Riky Rick. The rapper and the Boss Zonke hitmaker gave Mzansi a massive song in 2020, Imali Eningi.

Following the heartbreaking news of Riky, Inkabi took to social media to open up about his music peers' death. Riky took his own life when he lost his fight to depression on Wednesday morning, 23 February.

In a video posted on Twitter, Big Zulu said he still doesn't understand how Riky decided to end his own life because he's the one who used to comfort everyone going through tough times in the music industry.

