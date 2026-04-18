Four suspects have been arrested in Gugulethu, Western Cape, for fatal shootings during a social gathering

The victims who were shot included a man and a woman targeted in a violent escalation last month

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape are investigating potential links to other violent incidents on the Cape Flats

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Police have arrested four suspects linked to a series of fatal shootings in Gugulethu. Image: Ambramjee/X

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE, GUGULETHU - Police in the Western Cape have arrested four suspects linked to a series of fatal shootings in Gugulethu, Cape Town.

Accused of killing a man and a woman

The suspects, aged between 24 and 30, were taken into custody on Friday, 17 April 2026, in the township. They are accused of killing a man and a woman in New Cross last month while the victims were visiting a residence for a social gathering. The violence escalated on Monday, 13 April 2026, when three more people were shot dead near the scene of the earlier attack.

Police spokesperson André Traut said the arrests marked a breakthrough in the case and added that investigations are ongoing. Authorities are also probing whether the suspects are linked to other violent incidents in the area.

Authorities are probing whether the suspects are linked to other violent incidents in the area. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

Shootings on the Cape Flats

Four people were shot and killed at an informal settlement in Philippi East in the Western Cape. The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape have opened murder and attempted murder cases for investigation following the shooting in the Marikana informal settlement. SAPS said three men and a woman were shot dead, and another person was injured during the incident. Reports from the scene indicate that two gunmen entered a yard on Disa Road at about 21:30 and fired several shots. A woman who was injured during the shooting left the scene before police arrived.

A series of fatal shootings across several Cape Flats areas between 31 March and the morning of 1 April 2026 left multiple people dead and others wounded. Yusuf Abramjee reported that in Manenberg, three people were killed, and three others were wounded in separate shooting incidents reported in Elbe Street, Tousberg Street and Renoster Street. The shootings occurred at different times throughout the day. In Athlone, a man was shot and critically wounded in Yusuf Gool Street. In Eastridge, Mitchells Plain, an adult male was shot dead in Katdoring Street.

Cape Town's bloody weekend: 15 reported deaths amid surging shootings

Briefly News also reported that multiple shootings across Cape Town from Friday, 13 March, to Sunday, 15 March 2026, left numerous people dead and several others wounded, with incidents reported in multiple communities.

On Friday, 13 March 2026, two people were shot and killed at the corner of Mew Way and Old Faure Road in Mfuleni. In a separate incident in Cloetesville, Stellenbosch, two people were shot on Pine Road. One victim died while another was wounded.

Source: Briefly News