Four people were found shot dead inside a shack in Airport Valley, Walmer, in the early hours of Friday morning

Police say officers responded shortly after midnight and discovered the victims with fatal gunshot wounds

A murder investigation is underway, with no arrests made and the motive for the attack still unknown

Four people were found shot dead inside a shack in Airport Valley, Walmer. Image: Darren Stewart/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — Four people were found shot and killed inside a shack in Walmer’s Airport Valley in the early hours of Friday morning, 17 April 2026.

The Eastern Cape police are investigating a possible brutal mass murder, as the circumstances and motive are still unclear.

Police uncover four dead bodies

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said officers were called to Ndlovu Street shortly after midnight following reports of a shooting. On arrival, they were directed to a shack on the property where the bodies were found.

The victims include two brothers, aged 20 and 22, and two teenage girls aged 17 and 19. All four were discovered with fatal gunshot wounds.

According to preliminary findings, the older brother sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of his face, while his younger brother was shot twice in the same area. The two teenagers were both shot in the head.

It is understood that the complainant had left the property briefly to visit a nearby shop and returned to discover the bodies.

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Police on a manhunt for any suspects

Authorities say the motive for the attack is still unknown and forms part of an ongoing investigation.

A case of four counts of murder has been opened, but no arrests have been made. Police have appealed to the public for any information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Lieutenant Colonel Monde Sithole on 082 457 2812.

Three people shot dead in the Western Cape

In related news, three people, including a nine-month-old baby, were shot and killed during a mass shooting at Sunbird Court in Bridgetown, Athlone, on Tuesday night, 17 February 2026. According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), officers responding to reports of gunfire at around 10 pm and found the bodies of two women, aged 25 and 36, and the infant. All three had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene. Two adult men had also been shot and injured.

Mass shooting in Kalksteenfontein

In another incident, a mass shooting in Kalksteenfontein left at least three people dead. According to information received, gunmen opened fire on seven people in Soetkop Street. Four people were injured, while three passed away. The shooting happened days after another person was shot in the same area.

Police have appealed to the public for any information that could assist the investigation into the mass shooting. Image: Brenton Geach/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that two people were arrested following a fatal shooting on the R59 in Meyerton, south of Johannesburg, on 3 February 2026. The suspects were nabbed following the mass shooting, which left six people dead. Eighteen other people who sustained injuries during the shooting were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Source: Briefly News