A pregnant woman was critically injured in a shooting at Port Edward Main Beach in KwaZulu-Natal

The incident is linked to an alleged violent altercation during a romantic encounter in a vehicle

Preliminary information indicated that the woman tried to get out of the car when she was shot from behind

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

A pregnant woman is in critical condition in hospital after she was shot. Image: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL, PORT EDWARD - A pregnant woman is in critical condition in hospital after she was shot during an incident at Port Edward Main Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Tuesday night, 14 April 2026.

Shooting at the beach

According to IOL, KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service responded to reports of a shooting at the beach parking area at about 22:30, where paramedics found a woman in her early 30s, who is four months pregnant, with a gunshot wound. Spokesperson Chris Botha said the shooting allegedly followed a violent altercation that broke out during a romantic encounter inside a vehicle. Preliminary information indicated that the woman tried to get out of the car when she was shot from behind.

The bullet entered through her back and exited through her abdomen, causing severe internal injuries. Members of the NSRI Station 32 and the South African Police Service (SAPS) were first on scene and began initial treatment before ambulance crews took over. Paramedics then performed advanced life-saving procedures to stabilise the patient.

Due to the extent of her injuries and the risks associated with the pregnancy, she was stabilised under intensive care conditions before being transported to a specialised medical facility for emergency treatment. Police were at the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Members of the NSRI Station 32 and the SAPS were first on scene and began initial treatment before ambulance crews took over. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

Other shooting incidents in SA

A woman is fighting for her life in a Gauteng hospital after she was shot three times in Bedfordview. The shooting happened on the Boeing Road N3 underpass in Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni. The woman is said to be in a critical but stable condition. Law enforcement officials can’t ascertain whether the shooting was an attempted hit or an attempted hijacking. According to Crime Watch host Yusuf Abramjee, the woman was reportedly followed from Disa Road by the suspects.

An off-duty South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member has become the latest victim of the ongoing gun violence in the Western Cape. The 37-year-old male, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was found dead in Kokaboom Street, Delft South. He was found by members from Delft Police Station who responded to complaints of a shooting at approximately 10 pm.

A man has been shot and killed in Verulam, north of Durban, in a case that has left family members devastated and police investigating a possible murder. According to Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram, officers were dispatched to Estuary Drive in Riverview on Tuesday morning at approximately 06:22 after reports of a man lying unresponsive in the roadway.

Source: Briefly News