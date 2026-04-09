An off-duty South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member was shot and killed in Delft South on 8 April 2026

The SANDF were recently deployed to the Western Cape to assist police in combatting the gang violence in the province

The soldier, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was found just after 10 pm by members of the Delft police

Briefly News spoke to Western Cape Police Media Liaison Officer, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, about the fatal shooting

An off-duty South African National Defence Force member was shot dead in Delft. Image: Tchandrou Nitanga/ Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – An off-duty South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member has become the latest victim of the ongoing gun violence in the Western Cape.

The 37-year-old male, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was found dead in Kokaboom Street, Delft South. He was found by members from Delft Police Station who responded to complaints of a shooting at approximately 10 pm on 8 April 2026.

He was declared deceased at the scene.

Soldier was not part of Operation Prosper

Western Cape Police Media Liaison Officer, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirmed to Briefly News that the deceased was a member of the SANDF who was off duty at the time.

He noted that there was no link between the soldier and Operation Prosper. Operation Prosper is the name given to the military deployment authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which has seen over 2,200 soldiers deployed to high-crime-rate areas.

The year-long operation aims to target illegal mining, gang violence, and organised crime across five provinces. The Western Cape is one of the provinces where soldiers have been deployed.

Source: Briefly News